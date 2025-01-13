Meet mother-daughter team behind Broughty Ferry’s CLAN Financial Solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet mother-daughter team behind Broughty Ferry’s CLAN Financial Solutions

Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson are celebrating a year on Broughty Ferry's Gray Street.

By Paul Malik
Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson, who own CLAN Financial Solutions Image: Supplied.
Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson, who own CLAN Financial Solutions Image: Supplied.

It has been a busy first year for mother-daughter team Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson, who decided to “keep it in the family” and go into business for themselves as mortgage brokers.

Their Broughty Ferry business offers financial, brokerage and mortgage advice utilising mum Clare’s 25 years in the industry at CLAN Financial Solutions.

After Abigail gained her qualifications, the family decided to open their own “one-stop-shop” in the heart of the town on Gray Street.

And they pride themselves in offering personal touch, acknowledging that applying for a mortgage can be a daunting task.

CLAN Financial Solutions

Clare explained how with banks closing branches at a quickening rate, more people than ever were coming to them for advice.

She is able to use her vast experience, which began with her being one of the few women in the industry.

“I’ve been in the mortgage industry for 25 years and after spending some time self employed I decided to open a business with my daughter Abigail,” she said.

“She qualified about five years ago, and we felt this was a good time to go it alone, together.

Clare Lyall at her desk in Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied

“We provide mortgage and protection advice, with a personal touch. I am old fashioned, I like to meet customers and clients face to face. It is a very personal job, working with people’s financial details.

“And it is always better to do in-person, which is why we opened our office in Broughty Ferry.

“Customers are picking up how much more complex mortgage applications have become.

“And with banks closing their local branches, we have been able to offer advice to people now they cannot just walk into their local bank and talk about a very important process.

“People still want that personal touch.

“And it was important for us to ‘keep it in the family’.

“We really are a one-stop-shop for mortgage and protection services.”

Broughty Ferry business community

And Clare and Abigail are proud to offer their 24/7, local financial advice service.

“Our first year has been absolutely tremendous. And the Broughty Ferry business community has been incredibly welcoming. We are proud members of the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association too.

“It is a male-dominated industry. When I first started, 25 years ago, I was the only woman in the office.

“And I would really encourage more women into the industry and have it more balanced. There is no reason for it to be so male dominated, and we are here in our own right.”

