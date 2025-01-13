Meet mother-daughter team behind Broughty Ferry’s CLAN Financial Solutions

It has been a busy first year for mother-daughter team Clare Lyall and Abigail Gibson, who decided to “keep it in the family” and go into business for themselves as mortgage brokers.

Their Broughty Ferry business offers financial, brokerage and mortgage advice utilising mum Clare’s 25 years in the industry at CLAN Financial Solutions.

After Abigail gained her qualifications, the family decided to open their own “one-stop-shop” in the heart of the town on Gray Street.

And they pride themselves in offering personal touch, acknowledging that applying for a mortgage can be a daunting task.

CLAN Financial Solutions

Clare explained how with banks closing branches at a quickening rate, more people than ever were coming to them for advice.

She is able to use her vast experience, which began with her being one of the few women in the industry.

“I’ve been in the mortgage industry for 25 years and after spending some time self employed I decided to open a business with my daughter Abigail,” she said.

“She qualified about five years ago, and we felt this was a good time to go it alone, together.

“We provide mortgage and protection advice, with a personal touch. I am old fashioned, I like to meet customers and clients face to face. It is a very personal job, working with people’s financial details.

“And it is always better to do in-person, which is why we opened our office in Broughty Ferry.

“Customers are picking up how much more complex mortgage applications have become.

“And with banks closing their local branches, we have been able to offer advice to people now they cannot just walk into their local bank and talk about a very important process.

“People still want that personal touch.

“And it was important for us to ‘keep it in the family’.

“We really are a one-stop-shop for mortgage and protection services.”

Broughty Ferry business community

And Clare and Abigail are proud to offer their 24/7, local financial advice service.

“Our first year has been absolutely tremendous. And the Broughty Ferry business community has been incredibly welcoming. We are proud members of the Broughty Ferry Traders’ Association too.

“It is a male-dominated industry. When I first started, 25 years ago, I was the only woman in the office.

“And I would really encourage more women into the industry and have it more balanced. There is no reason for it to be so male dominated, and we are here in our own right.”