EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Almost £350k spent at Traveller site near Dundee despite being virtually empty

Freedom of Information data has revealed Balmuir Wood near Tealing has been virtually empty for all but six months since 2019.

By Graham Brown
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Balmuir Wood Travellers site on the Angus/Dundee border has only partially re-opened. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

New figures have revealed how more than £300,000 has been spent on repairs at a Travellers site lying almost empty for five years.

Balmuir Wood, near Tealing on the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway, has recently partially re-opened after a three-month shutdown for yet more repairs.

The site is owned by Angus Council, but managed by Dundee City.

Balmuir Wood Travellers site near Dundee.
Balmuir Wood at Tealing is not popular with the Traveller community. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It has 14 pitches – six doubles for larger families who require two caravans per pitch and eight singles. There is also a children’s play area.

And the most recent closure will add to a repair and maintenance bill which has topped £330,000 since 2019.

Balmuir Wood empty for 60% of past five years

In that time the Travelling community has virtually shunned the purpose-built site.

Freedom of information data has shown that it was unoccupied for 17 months of the past 72.

And just one pitch was in use for 44 months – 60% – of that period.

The highest occupancy came during the winter period of 2021/22 when eight caravans pitched up between November and March.

Dundee City Council’s repair and maintenance bill for Balmuir Wood since 2019 is £335,659.

It includes £126k spent on 2022/23.

And the unpopularity of the site comes as figures revealed illegal Traveller encampments are on the rise.

Since the beginning of 2022, a total of 22 have been reported to Dundee City Council.

Of these, only one was reported in 2022, six in 2023 and 15 in 2024.

A number of these were at Balmuir Wood.

Dundee City Council has not been able to say what constitutes an illegal encampment at the Tealing site, or whether those were outside the boundary of the official site.

The authority was also asked about the financial arrangement with Angus Council over the management of Balmuir Wood but did not respond.

Call for moves to encourage Balmuir Wood use

Dundee City Council Liberal Democrat group leader, Bailie Fraser Macpherson said: “I am not at all surprised at the low usage of the Balmuir Wood Travellers’ site as it has suffered from vandalism and had a period of closure during 2024.

“The site has now partially re-opened and I cannot stress enough how important it is that the site fully re-opens as soon as possible, but also that the facilities are far more attractive to encourage use of the site.

“That is the way of minimising unauthorised encampments across Dundee and Angus in the future.”

More from Dundee

Christopher Lawson
Dundee ex-paratrooper battered 65-year-old who gave evidence against his dad 30 years ago
Winner of the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year John Beatt of Dryburgh Athletic, left, receives his award from Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA
Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women's football
Missing person Kevin Young.
Appeal to trace Dundee man last seen six months ago
Lennon Russell
Police gave up banned Dundee driver chase due to public danger
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Jim Hunter obituary Picture shows; Jim Hunter . N/A. Supplied by Hunter family Date; Unknown
Jim Hunter: Tributes paid to family man and Dundee West FC founding member following…
Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen as the Carnoustie footbridge is demolished.
Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen as footbridge set for demolition
63 Gellatly Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee locals’ horror at Romanian grooming gang operating ‘in plain sight’ on city streets
4
The scene was described as being 'like a bonfire'. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry car blaze 'like a bonfire' as street taped off
Emergency crews at the scene on Dundonald Street.
Traffic 'chaos' as Dundee road closed due to crews tackling kitchen fire
Drug paraphernalia left in the Howff cemetery in Dundee in 2017.
Is it time for a drug consumption room in Dundee?
35

Conversation