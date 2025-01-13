Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women’s football

Over the past 12 years, volunteer John Beatt has been one of the driving forces behind creating a safe and structured space for girls and women to play football in Dundee.

Inspired by his daughter Alix’s passion for the game, John has helped transform Dryburgh Athletic Community Club into an award-winning organisation that provides opportunities for players of all ages to pursue their love of football.

From its humble beginnings, the club now boasts 22 teams and continues to be a cornerstone of the local community.

Recognised for his extraordinary efforts, John received the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year Award in November, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport and his community.

“It’s the 12th year I’ve been involved in this,” John says. “I genuinely didn’t realise it had been so long.”

His journey began in a simple but impactful way: his daughter, Alix, came home one evening from training with her local football team, and told him their coach had left, and a lot of the girls had gone to play outside Dundee.

“She was playing for the under-15 girls, and I’d always wanted to get involved in coaching,” John says. “Her passion for the game made me love football even more. I just wanted to help her keep playing.”

Saving a team and building a community

What started as a way to support his daughter grew into something much larger.

John quickly immersed himself in coaching, earning his badges with the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

He noticed the immense potential for growth in girls’ football and was keen to provide a structured, safe, and organised space for young players in Dundee.

“At the time, many girls were having to leave the area to play because there just wasn’t a local team,” John explains.

“We wanted to change that.”

Over time, Dryburgh Athletic’s girls’ section flourished, and the club’s first senior women’s team was formed in 2018. Alix, fittingly, was the first signing.

“She played through all the youth levels,” John says proudly.

“Her final game for Dryburgh was the inaugural SWF Championship in 2021, where we beat Montrose 1-0. It was a special moment.”

Although Alix has since moved on, becoming a home economics teacher in Renfrew, John’s dedication to the club has only deepened.

Now the community club chairman, he oversees all 22 teams, offering opportunities for players as young as three and adults alike.

The club also runs recreational five-a-side programs for men and women.

“It’s about more than football”

For John, the true reward lies not in trophies, though Dryburgh has won plenty, but in the life-changing experiences and small moments of joy the club fosters.

“Our mantra is simple: we want the players to arrive with a smile on their face and leave with a smile on their face,” he says.

“It’s about giving youngsters the chance to fulfil their dreams – sometimes, that’s just kicking a football – and helping them build friendships that last a lifetime.”

Over the years, Dryburgh Athletic has seen 50 players progress through its pathway to senior football. Some have since stepped back, but the club’s influence remains.

“There are two women I coached years ago who now have kids of their own,” John says. “They’re coming back to play football once their kids are older. It’s incredible to see that drive to get back into their kit.”

Recognition for his work

Receiving the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year Award was a humbling experience for John. “I was shocked,” he admits.

“I stressed that this award isn’t just for me – it’s for the entire team of volunteers who dedicate their free time to making this club what it is.”

The recognition came alongside another accolade: the Outstanding Service Award from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Scotland, a charity John has supported for eight years.

Despite these honours, he remains grounded, crediting his success to the collective effort of the Dryburgh community.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” he says. “We’re a massive team, and each person is as vital as the next.”

John’s wife, Nic, has been a steadfast supporter throughout his journey, even jokingly dubbing herself a “football widow.”

But her pride is unmistakable. “She gave me the biggest hug and a lovely card when I won the award,” John shares.

“It’s moments like that, and the laughter and memories with the players, that mean more to me than any trophy.”

Building for the future

Looking ahead, John is focused on continuing to grow Dryburgh Athletic and its links with the community.

“My highlight is seeing the progression of women’s football and the life skills young players gain,” he says. “It’s not about winning – it’s about seeing these girls grow as people.”

With his dedication and hard graft, John Beatt has not only changed lives but also laid the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future for football in Dundee.