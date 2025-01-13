Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee volunteer who shaped future for girls and women’s football

Award-winning volunteer John Beatt has spent 12 years working to make football dreams come true for girls and women at Dryburgh Athletic Community Club.

Winner of the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year John Beatt of Dryburgh Athletic, left, receives his award from Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA
Winner of the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year John Beatt of Dryburgh Athletic, left, receives his award from Sunday Post deputy editor Thomas Hawkins. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA
By Rachel Mcconachie

Over the past 12 years, volunteer John Beatt has been one of the driving forces behind creating a safe and structured space for girls and women to play football in Dundee.

Inspired by his daughter Alix’s passion for the game, John has helped transform Dryburgh Athletic Community Club into an award-winning organisation that provides opportunities for players of all ages to pursue their love of football.

From its humble beginnings, the club now boasts 22 teams and continues to be a cornerstone of the local community.

Recognised for his extraordinary efforts, John received the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year Award in November, a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport and his community.

The Tayside ladies U-15’s trophy winners in 2014. From left, John Beatt (Manager), Chloe Hogg (Goal of the season), Abbie McCabe (player of the year), Alix Barclay-Beatt (Clubwoman of the year) , Fiona Ramsay (players player of the year), Taylor Scott (Clubwoman of the year), Ross James (Coach).

“It’s the 12th year I’ve been involved in this,” John says. “I genuinely didn’t realise it had been so long.”

His journey began in a simple but impactful way: his daughter, Alix, came home one evening from training with her local football team, and told him their coach had left, and a lot of the girls had gone to play outside Dundee.

“She was playing for the under-15 girls, and I’d always wanted to get involved in coaching,” John says. “Her passion for the game made me love football even more. I just wanted to help her keep playing.”

Saving a team and building a community

What started as a way to support his daughter grew into something much larger.

John quickly immersed himself in coaching, earning his badges with the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

He noticed the immense potential for growth in girls’ football and was keen to provide a structured, safe, and organised space for young players in Dundee.

Dryburgh Athletic girls section chairman John Beatt and his daughter Alix Barclay-Beatt who was the first ever signing for Dryburgh Ladies side. Alix is pictured signing in the boardroom at Tannadice.

“At the time, many girls were having to leave the area to play because there just wasn’t a local team,” John explains.

“We wanted to change that.”

Over time, Dryburgh Athletic’s girls’ section flourished, and the club’s first senior women’s team was formed in 2018. Alix, fittingly, was the first signing.

Dryburgh Athletic celebrate after beating Montrose 1-0 to win the first ever SWF Championship Cup.

“She played through all the youth levels,” John says proudly.

“Her final game for Dryburgh was the inaugural SWF Championship in 2021, where we beat Montrose 1-0. It was a special moment.”

John Beatt, Dryburgh Athletic Chairman, and daughter Alix Barclay-Beatt at Falkirk Stadium after Dryburgh Athletic’s Championship cup win.

Although Alix has since moved on, becoming a home economics teacher in Renfrew, John’s dedication to the club has only deepened.

Now the community club chairman, he oversees all 22 teams, offering opportunities for players as young as three and adults alike.

The club also runs recreational five-a-side programs for men and women.

“It’s about more than football”

For John, the true reward lies not in trophies, though Dryburgh has won plenty, but in the life-changing experiences and small moments of joy the club fosters.

“Our mantra is simple: we want the players to arrive with a smile on their face and leave with a smile on their face,” he says.

Coach John Beatt with team members Katie McCluskey and Lia Cosgrove in 2014 at Lochee Park, where the Tayside Ladies U 15’s were taking part in a training session. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s about giving youngsters the chance to fulfil their dreams – sometimes, that’s just kicking a football – and helping them build friendships that last a lifetime.”

Over the years, Dryburgh Athletic has seen 50 players progress through its pathway to senior football. Some have since stepped back, but the club’s influence remains.

“There are two women I coached years ago who now have kids of their own,” John says. “They’re coming back to play football once their kids are older. It’s incredible to see that drive to get back into their kit.”

Recognition for his work

Receiving the Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year Award was a humbling experience for John. “I was shocked,” he admits.

“I stressed that this award isn’t just for me – it’s for the entire team of volunteers who dedicate their free time to making this club what it is.”

The recognition came alongside another accolade: the Outstanding Service Award from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Scotland, a charity John has supported for eight years.

Dryburgh Ladies Erin Ross, Steffi Simson, Abbie McCabe and Hope Ramage celebrating a goal.

Despite these honours, he remains grounded, crediting his success to the collective effort of the Dryburgh community.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” he says. “We’re a massive team, and each person is as vital as the next.”

John’s wife, Nic, has been a steadfast supporter throughout his journey, even jokingly dubbing herself a “football widow.”

John Beatt was awarded Sunday Post Volunteer of the Year in November 2024. Image: Aimee Todd/Sportpix/SIPA USA

But her pride is unmistakable. “She gave me the biggest hug and a lovely card when I won the award,” John shares.

“It’s moments like that, and the laughter and memories with the players, that mean more to me than any trophy.”

Building for the future

Looking ahead, John is focused on continuing to grow Dryburgh Athletic and its links with the community.

“My highlight is seeing the progression of women’s football and the life skills young players gain,” he says. “It’s not about winning – it’s about seeing these girls grow as people.”

With his dedication and hard graft, John Beatt has not only changed lives but also laid the foundation for a brighter, more inclusive future for football in Dundee.

