Dundee’s Thorntons merges with Perth’s Macnabs to create one of Tayside’s largest law firms

Dundee legal firm Thorntons have announced a merger with Perth solicitors Macnabs, which will see five partners and 39 employees join the company.

The move will help cement Thorntons as one of the largest legal firms in Tayside and Stirling, with Macnabs to fall under the Thorntons brand.

It will see Thorntons’ total headcount rise to more than 560, with 77 partners, come April this year when the merger becomes official.

Thorntons have offices in Dundee, Perth, Fife, Glasgow and Edinburgh and is the fourth largest law firm in Scotland.

They announced it was on course for its “largest ever year” in 2024 after posting sales of £37.8 million.

Thorntons Macnabs merger

Lesley Larg, Thorntons managing partner, said the merger would cement the company’s place as one of the largest legal firms in Tayside and Fife.

She said: “This merger represents a significant milestone in our continued growth strategy, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional legal services across Scotland.

“It will further strengthen our presence across Perthshire and Stirlingshire and provide personal and business clients with access to extended legal expertise and support.

“Macnabs has an excellent reputation in supporting clients navigate complex legal matters.

“Many of its relationships span generations, and its strong focus on client partnerships will serve as the foundation for the positive journey we will now undertake together.

“Like Macnabs, we have an unwavering dedication to do right by our clients and this has allowed us to establish exceptionally longstanding relationships.

“We take pride in our commitment to exceeding expectations and act as trusted advisers, anticipating challenges and delivering innovative legal solutions that align with specific needs.

“Thorntons has undertaken several successful mergers in recent years.

“As ever, our paramount priorities are for the people in both firms and, of course, the clients. Putting their needs first is vital both now and for the future.”

Macnabs to become Thorntons

Ruth Croman, managing partner at Macnabs, added: “Thorntons is one of Scotland’s leading independently owned law firms which shares our commitment to excellent client care and developing great careers for colleagues.

“At Macnabs we have always been ambitious and have targeted continued growth which we have done successfully, ensuring our firm was in a strong position.

“When we entered into discussions with Thorntons, it was because we wanted to explore what was next and to listen to what they had to say.

“While a larger firm than Macnabs, it still retains a strong people-focused culture which has been evident throughout the merger discussions.

“It has a proven record of continued investment in its people, business and technology, and provides a strong and supportive environment for our team to thrive.

“We genuinely believe that this next step safeguards the firm’s legacy.

“We have been planning this merger for some time and I and other partners are excited to start work in the newly enlarged firm.

“Now the merger has been announced, we are contacting our clients to reassure them we will be putting their needs first as we move towards joining with Thorntons and beyond.”