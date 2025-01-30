£500k budget ‘bribe’ from Holyrood won’t fix Angus pothole problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£500k budget ‘bribe’ from Holyrood won’t fix Angus pothole problem

Angus received additional Scottish Government cash when it froze council tax in for 2024/25, but there's a warning it won't stretch far enough in the roads budget.

By Graham Brown

An extra £500,000 for Angus roads, described as a Holyrood budget “bribe” earlier this year, still will not cover the cost of fixing the area’s potholes.

In February, SNP councillor Kenny Braes shocked party colleagues with his criticism of the Scottish Government’s offer of £2.8 million to keep council tax frozen last year.

He said the council was being “given a bribe” by the “outrageous” interference in setting the council tax rate.

Of the extra cash, £500,000 was directed towards roads.

But as the authority prepares to set its next budget – with a warning of a significant council tax hike – it has been revealed the extra money hasn’t prevented a roads overspend.

The good news for Angus residents is that the overall capital budget is set to come in below forecast this year.

Overall underspend on capital budget

Finance director Ian Lorimer set out the financial picture to policy committee councillors this week.

He is forecasting an infrastructure budget overspend close to £2m.

It includes more than £750,000 extra on the pothole programme.

“This is due to higher than anticipated construction costs,” said Mr Lorimer.

Another £228,000 was the increased cost of tackling a project to combat flooding in Kingsmuir, near Forfar.

Infrastructure services director Graeme Dailly said: “Once we started on site, it was clear the spend was additional to what had been budgeted for.

Flooding near Kingsmuir outside Forfar.
Flooding near Kingsmuir, just outside Forfar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“But it has resolved a longstanding problem.

“I would hope the Forfar members would agree it’s made a significant difference.”

Underspending in other areas includes £1 million due to delays in acquiring land for a new cemetery in Arbroath.

Mr Lorimer said: “We’re currently projecting an underspend on both a net and gross basis.

“The capital budget is dominated by the construction of the new school at Monifieth. I’m pleased to report that is progressing well.

Council leader Bill Duff said the capital monitoring spend was “pretty healthy” at more than 90%.

“I think that is pretty sound, and perhaps better than we’ve seen in past years,” he added.

