Angus SNP figure shocks colleagues with ‘bribe’ tag for council tax handout

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes raised eyebrows with his comments as Angus Council declared a council tax freeze for the coming year.

By Graham Brown
Montrose and District SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford
Montrose and District SNP councillor Kenny Braes. Image: Kim Cessford

An Angus SNP councillor has admitted he is happy to take a Holyrood “bribe” to keep the area’s council tax frozen this year.

Montrose member Kenny Braes stunned colleagues with his tag for the Scottish Government offer of £2.8 million to keep the Angus Band D rate at £1,316.68.

And in a broadside at his own party bosses, he said it was “outrageous” the council had been put in the position of having to accept it.

Angus House council headquarters
Angus Council agreed a council tax freeze for 2024/25. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Scottish Government settlement for a council tax freeze dominated Thursday’s budget-setting meeting.

The approved SNP administration budget will see £6.1m of council reserves used to balance the books this year.

Council tax rise rejected

Mr Braes’ eyebrow-raising comments came as he praised non-aligned councillors Heather Doran and Jill Scott for their alternative budget.

It proposed an 8% council tax increase.

“I thought Councillor Doran’s speech was a fine one indeed and the seconding from Councillor Scott also,” he said.

“They raised an awful lot of points which I agree 100% with.

“Especially this idea that the Scottish Government, or anyone else, should interfere with our powers to raise tax.

“This is our business, it’s what we’re elected for and I thought it was outrageous there was interference.

“However, we are where we are.”

He added: “I will certainly be supporting the administration’s budget because it has this baseline £2.8 million coming from the Scottish Government this year, next year and for every year that comes.

“And that £2.8m will have to come in future years out of the pockets of Angus taxpayers if you are not going to get it from the Scottish Government.”

‘Ransom’ question

The bribery comment came after Forfar councillor Ross Greig asked if Angus was being “held to ransom” by the Scottish Government.

“No you’re not being held to ransom – you’re being given a bribe,” Mr Braes replied.

“You take that rather than turn it down because it’s better to take it year on year from the pockets of Angus taxpayers.”

Brechin Independent Jill Scott said she was surprised by the administration figure’s comment.

“No elected member should accept a bribe at any time from anyone, even if it’s the Scottish Government,” she said.

Mr Braes replied: “Councillor Scott your point is very well made and I certainly wouldn’t take a bribe from anyone but the Scottish Government.”

Conversation