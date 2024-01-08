Search for new Angus burial grounds as some cemeteries near capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Search for new Angus burial grounds as some cemeteries near capacity

There are four burial grounds in Angus which have less than ten years of provision left.

By Graham Brown
Western Cemetery in Arbroath is one of the graveyards nearing capacity. Image: Google
Western Cemetery in Arbroath is one of the graveyards nearing capacity. Image: Google

Angus Council faces a challenge to find new land to bury the area’s dead.

Ten of the area’s 72 cemeteries are already full.

And four have less than a decade of provision remaining.

Those include one of the district’s largest burial grounds – Western Cemetery in Arbroath.

Western cemetery in Arbroath.
An annual ANZAC commemoration at Arbroath’s Western Cemetery. Image: DC Thomson

The south west of the district is also rapidly running out of available space.

It is a situation which has led the authority to restrict advance sales of lairs in some cemeteries.

And it mirrors pressures facing other local authorities in Courier country.

In Fife, unused burial plots are being bought back to extend the life of some cemeteries.

Angus cemeteries closed to burials

Angus has a cemetery strategy which monitors remaining space at all of the area’s burial grounds.

A council spokesperson said: “There are currently 72 public cemeteries and churchyards which are maintained by Angus Council.

“All have been audited using the open space quality audit to provide an overall picture of current service provision.

“13 of these churchyards are now closed to burials.

“Ten burial grounds have no new lairs available and only accommodate re-opens.”

The council added: “Of the burial grounds with lairs available to purchase four have less than ten years provision.”

Those locations are:

  • Arbroath Western Cemetery
  • Monikie Churchyard
  • Murroes Churchyard
  • Panbride Churchyard

“Like Fife we have restricted pre-sales and are actively pursuing new sites to maintain provision in these areas,” the council added.

“Of the remaining burial grounds, five have less than twenty years, four less than forty years and six less than sixty.

“Our remaining cemeteries and churchyards all have over a hundred years provision.”

“We recently opened extensions to our cemeteries in Kirriemuir and Aberlemno and are currently looking to acquire new sites to maintain burial capacity in the south west of Angus.

“We will also consider the reclamation of unused lairs when the Burials and Cremations Scotland Act is fully implemented.”

There were previous plans to solve the Arbroath issue with an extension on ground near the Western Cemetery.

But in 2019 council chiefs admitted the Elms land near Cairnie Road was unsuitable.

