The Rev Alec Strickland: Celebrating ‘down-to-earth’ Fife and Dundee minister who died aged 84

Tribute has been paid to the Reverend Alexander (Alec) Strickland, a well-known and much-loved minister in Fife, Isle of Arran and Dundee, who has passed away at the age of 84.

The Rev Strickland served as the minister for Dairsie, Kemback, and Strathkinness in Fife for over two decades.

When he retired in 2005, he continued his ministry as a locum minister at Camperdown Church in Dundee and supported various congregations, including St. Luke’s in Broughty Ferry, with pulpit supply work.

His daughter, Elizabeth Frattaroli, described her father as “an old-fashioned kind of gentleman” but also fondly remembered his “fun side.”

She shared: “He was very gentle and a very good listener. I think his parishioners all felt safe with him and that they could talk to him.”

The Rev Alec Strickland was influenced by a childhood of adversity and faith

Born on April 2, 1940, in Methil, Fife, Alec’s early years were marked by hardship.

He was orphaned before the age of eight-years-old.

His mother, a carpet weaver, had rheumatic fever and died of heart failure aged 33.

Meanwhile, his father passed away three years later aged 40 from disseminated sclerosis, potentially linked to his work as an asbestos packer.

Alec went on to be raised in a one-bedroom tenement flat in Springburn, Glasgow, by his maiden aunt, Annie.

Despite leaving school at 15 with no qualifications, Alec’s faith and determination led him to pursue a calling to the ministry.

While working as a bookkeeper to support the household, he attended night school, eventually earning the qualifications needed to study at Glasgow University for the ministry.

His faith was nurtured by his involvement with the Tent Hall, a Christian organisation in Glasgow, and his active participation in The Boys’ Brigade, where he later became an officer.

A life of ministry and family

The Rev Strickland’s first position was as an assistant minister in Largs in 1969.

Around this time, he met Jan, the woman who would become his wife, during a holiday in Italy.

Their romance blossomed, and the couple married in 1970 at Glasgow University Chapel.

In 1972, Alec was ordained and appointed to serve the joint parishes of St. John’s Church in Inverkeithing and North Queensferry, where he and Jan started their family, welcoming their three children, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alastair (Addy).

The family later moved to the Isle of Arran in 1977, where Alec ministered to the congregations of Whiting Bay and Kildonan.

While they cherished their time on the island, they ultimately returned to the mainland in 1982.

They settled in Fife, where Alec took up his long-term role at Dairsie, Kemback, and Strathkinness.

His daughter Elizabeth recalled their move to the manse at Dairsie during her primary school years.

“He loved the parishes,” she said.

“He was one of those old-fashioned ministers who spent a lot of time visiting people – always warmly regarded for his personal approach.”

In retirement, Alec remained active, moving to Ballumbie Braes in Dundee and continuing to serve as a locum minister and providing pulpit support for several congregations.

Remembering the Rev Alec Strickland’s gentle spirit and humour

Elizabeth described her father as relatable, down-to-earth, and caring.

“He had a quirky sense of humour and loved reading, quizzes, and sports on TV,” she shared.

“We remember him as a fun dad who would chase us around the garden with the garden hose in summer.”

Sadly, Alec’s health declined during the Covid-19 lockdown, which was compounded by a fall last summer when he broke his hip.

Elizabeth reflected on the heartbreaking impact this had on a man who had always been full of words and wisdom.

Alec is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters, Elizabeth and Emma; and grandchildren, Ben and Georgia.

He was predeceased by his son Alastair, who tragically passed away around a year ago at the age of 49.

The family finds comfort in their faith, believing father and son are reunited in heaven.