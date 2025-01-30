The Rev Alec Strickland: Celebrating ‘down-to-earth’ Fife and Dundee minister who died aged 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Obituaries

The Rev Alec Strickland: Celebrating ‘down-to-earth’ Fife and Dundee minister who died aged 84

The Rev Alec Strickland's gentle spirit, unwavering faith, and dedication to his communities in Fife, Isle of Arran and Dundee leaves a lasting legacy.

The Rev. Alec Strickland at Dairsie Parish Church when he retired in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rev. Alec Strickland at Dairsie Parish Church when he retired in 2005. Image: DC Thomson.
By Michael Alexander

Tribute has been paid to the Reverend Alexander (Alec) Strickland, a well-known and much-loved minister in Fife, Isle of Arran and Dundee, who has passed away at the age of 84.

The Rev Strickland served as the minister for Dairsie, Kemback, and Strathkinness in Fife for over two decades.

When he retired in 2005, he continued his ministry as a locum minister at Camperdown Church in Dundee and supported various congregations, including St. Luke’s in Broughty Ferry, with pulpit supply work.

His daughter, Elizabeth Frattaroli, described her father as “an old-fashioned kind of gentleman” but also fondly remembered his “fun side.”

She shared: “He was very gentle and a very good listener. I think his parishioners all felt safe with him and that they could talk to him.”

The Rev Alec Strickland was influenced by a childhood of adversity and faith

Born on April 2, 1940, in Methil, Fife, Alec’s early years were marked by hardship.

He was orphaned before the age of eight-years-old.

His mother, a carpet weaver, had rheumatic fever and died of heart failure aged 33.

Meanwhile, his father passed away three years later aged 40 from disseminated sclerosis, potentially linked to his work as an asbestos packer.

Alec went on to be raised in a one-bedroom tenement flat in Springburn, Glasgow, by his maiden aunt, Annie.

The Rev Alec Strickland. Image: Elizabeth Frattaroli

Despite leaving school at 15 with no qualifications, Alec’s faith and determination led him to pursue a calling to the ministry.

While working as a bookkeeper to support the household, he attended night school, eventually earning the qualifications needed to study at Glasgow University for the ministry.

His faith was nurtured by his involvement with the Tent Hall, a Christian organisation in Glasgow, and his active participation in The Boys’ Brigade, where he later became an officer.

A life of ministry and family

The Rev Strickland’s first position was as an assistant minister in Largs in 1969.

Around this time, he met Jan, the woman who would become his wife, during a holiday in Italy.

Their romance blossomed, and the couple married in 1970 at Glasgow University Chapel.

In 1972, Alec was ordained and appointed to serve the joint parishes of St. John’s Church in Inverkeithing and North Queensferry, where he and Jan started their family, welcoming their three children, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alastair (Addy).

The family later moved to the Isle of Arran in 1977, where Alec ministered to the congregations of Whiting Bay and Kildonan.

The Rev Alec Strickland while minister at Strathkinness in Fife. Image: DC Thomson.

While they cherished their time on the island, they ultimately returned to the mainland in 1982.

They settled in Fife, where Alec took up his long-term role at Dairsie, Kemback, and Strathkinness.

The old Dairsie church. Image: Church of Scotland.

His daughter Elizabeth recalled their move to the manse at Dairsie during her primary school years.

“He loved the parishes,” she said.

“He was one of those old-fashioned ministers who spent a lot of time visiting people – always warmly regarded for his personal approach.”

In retirement, Alec remained active, moving to Ballumbie Braes in Dundee and continuing to serve as a locum minister and providing pulpit support for several congregations.

Remembering the Rev Alec Strickland’s gentle spirit and humour

Elizabeth described her father as relatable, down-to-earth, and caring.

“He had a quirky sense of humour and loved reading, quizzes, and sports on TV,” she shared.

“We remember him as a fun dad who would chase us around the garden with the garden hose in summer.”

Sadly, Alec’s health declined during the Covid-19 lockdown, which was compounded by a fall last summer when he broke his hip.

The Rev Alec Strickland. Image: Elizabeth Frattaroli

Elizabeth reflected on the heartbreaking impact this had on a man who had always been full of words and wisdom.

Alec is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters, Elizabeth and Emma; and grandchildren, Ben and Georgia.

He was predeceased by his son Alastair, who tragically passed away around a year ago at the age of 49.

The family finds comfort in their faith, believing father and son are reunited in heaven.

More from Obituaries

Former Harris Academy chemistry teacher John Martin has died aged 76. Image: Jean Martin
Former Dundee teacher and Tayport luminary John Martin remembered for lifelong dedication to education…
Jack Duncan has died aged 98. Image: Duncan family/DC Thomson design team
Dundee toy shop owner and Glenshee skiing pioneer Jack Duncan dies at 98
Former Ladybank landscape gardener Scott Fraser passed away last month at the age of 43.
Tribute to Scott Fraser: Former Ladybank landscape gardener and motorbike enthusiast dies at 43
Angus Roberts from Arbroath
Angus Roberts: Arbroath architect and courthouse project leader dies aged 87
Former Dundee coach business owner and Justice of the Peace Vera Joiner
Vera Joiner: Former Dundee mini coach business owner and Justice of the Peace dies…
Alex Brown played for Dundee United from 1958 to 1962. Image: Alex Brown
Dundee United’s promotion-winning goalkeeper, Alex Brown, dies at 87
Murray Thomson in his garden at Invergowrie. Image: Norman Watson
Murray Thomson: A celebration of a Dundee publishing pioneer
Enid Gauldie from Invergowrie has passed away at the age of 96.
Tribute to Enid Gauldie: Invergowrie writer, book-seller and historian dies at 96
Gordon Cruickshank. Image: Motor Sport magazine.
Gordon Cruickshank: Trailblazing motor sport journalist and tetraplegic innovator from Fife dies at 69
Retired DC Thomson director Murray Thomson has died aged 88. Image: DC Thomson.
Tributes to Murray Thomson: Dundee’s 'real newspaper man' who has died aged 88

Conversation