Result of Dundee University strike ballot expected today after angry staff rally at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

Result of Dundee University strike ballot expected today after angry staff rally at Holyrood

Insiders say rank-and-file staff are angry about how university bosses have dealt with the financial crisis and the lack of transparency.

By Alasdair Clark
dundee university strike 2019
Previous strike action at the university in 2019. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The result of a strike ballot among staff at Dundee University is expected today, after a protest was held at the Scottish Parliament.

Academics at the cash-strapped institution were asked whether they would support a strike over the threat to their jobs and management’s failure to rule out compulsory redundancies.

It comes after a vote of no confidence in the university’s remaining senior management team received overwhelming support last month.

Insiders say rank-and-file staff are angry about how university bosses have dealt with the financial crisis and the lack of transparency.

‘Very likely’ Dundee University staff will vote to strike

They said previously it was “very likely” staff would back a strike given the lack of confidence in the executive team.

One source said: “They burnt the house down so how can anyone believe they can rebuild?”

Local Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick wrote to interim principal Shane O’Neill saying they must set out what went wrong or face an external probe.

Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick.
Dundee City West MSP Joe FitzPatrick. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The results of the ballot will be shared with the university before being made public later on Thursday afternoon.

Organised by the University and College Union (UCU), the vote is among academic and support staff.

University of Dundee, Main Tower
The university faces a £30 million deficit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Walkout could strike further blow to reputation

As well as causing disruption for students, the university will fear any mass walk-out will only further damage it’s reputation locally and across Scotland.

Unite, the other large campus union which represents support staff such as cleaners and catering teams, is yet to call a strike vote.

A spokesman for the university said previously that work on the recovery plan was being carried out urgently and that trade unions would be consulted.

On Wednesday, Dundee UCU members joined colleagues from across Scotland in a rally against university cuts outside the Scottish Parliament.

They were joined by MSPs from Scottish Greens, Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.

Speakers criticised the SNP universities ministers for failing to attend, with Mr Dey spotted going for lunch inside parliament as the rally took place.

University staff protest cuts outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
University staff protest cuts outside the Scottish Parliament. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

Professor Carlo Morelli, an economics lecturer at the university, spoke at the rally attacking senior managers at the university who has left in the wake of the crisis – including former principal Professor Iain Gillespie.

He said: “These people are allowed, unaccountable, to move out of the university.

Dundee University professor Carlo Morelli. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

“That’s the problem we’ve got in the higher education sector today, this class of people have had no accountability and no transparency.”

Addressing the crowd, he also warned politicians to “get their house in order” when it comes to higher education funding.

He said: “We’ve got elections next year, if the Scottish Government don’t get to grips with the questions of cuts to higher education, it will be at the centre of the election.

“There’s a warning to politicians: This is not going away and it’s going to get worse.”

More from Politics

Proposed site for the new station in Newburgh
How Newburgh railway station and Cupar school promise sealed Holyrood budget deal
Ambulances queue at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy in January 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney challenged to visit Kirkcaldy A&E – where paramedics run makeshift…
Fife Council leader David Ross has warned of a funding gap
Warning Fife council tax bills could rise by up to 10% to protect services
3
SNP MSP Dundee Joe FitzPatrick
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran Dundee SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick to stand down
21
Professor Stephen Wigmore, who is chairing the Eljamel clinical review.
Eljamel review boss reacts to Tayside patient data breach as he faces questions over…
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University negotiating bank loan to fund redundancies
29
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel.
NHS Tayside sorry for ANOTHER Eljamel data breach as more than 100 patient records…
2
Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Fife
Fife and Angus hospitals central to first minister's plans to tackle NHS crisis
6
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
Perthshire author James Jauncey at home in Birnam with his book about ancestor Don Roberto. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Who was Stirlingshire ‘toff’ Don Roberto - and how did he co-found Scottish Labour…
2

Conversation