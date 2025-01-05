Drone footage and pics inside £66.5m Monifieth learning campus due for completion this July

Construction of the £66.5m Monifieth Learning Campus remains on schedule and on budget.

And it means Monifieth High pupils are counting down to moving into the state-of-the-art building in 2025.

Work began in June 2023 and is scheduled for completion in July 2025, ready for the new school session starting in August.

The demolition of the existing high school building and development of external spaces is expected to be complete by summer 2026.

Angus Council has funded the capital investment for the project, which is part of phase two of the national Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

The council will benefit from Scottish Government revenue funding once the project is complete.

Designed to meet Passivhaus requirements, the energy efficient campus will also be available for community use through education lets.

Key features of the campus include:

Vocational spaces including a barista bar; nail bar; constructions skills; agricultural area and e-sports space.

Sports facilities including games hall, gymnasium, dance studio and 25m swimming pool

Theatre space

Early learning and childcare facilities

Synthetic and grass pitch provision externally.

The project was awarded to Robertson Construction Tayside by Angus Council through the Procurement Hub Major Projects Framework 2 (MPF2).

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the latest stage of work at the Monifieth campus site – from the ground and above.