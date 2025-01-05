Drone footage and pics inside £66.5m Monifieth learning campus due for completion this July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drone footage and pics inside £66.5m Monifieth learning campus due for completion this July

Work began on the state-of-the-art campus in 2023 and Monifieth High pupils are set to move into their new school in August this year.

By Graham Brown

Construction of the £66.5m Monifieth Learning Campus remains on schedule and on budget.

And it means Monifieth High pupils are counting down to moving into the state-of-the-art building in 2025.

Work began in June 2023 and is scheduled for completion in July 2025, ready for the new school session starting in August.

The demolition of the existing high school building and development of external spaces is expected to be complete by summer 2026.

Angus Council has funded the capital investment for the project, which is part of phase two of the national Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

New Monifieth High School learning campus progress.
The learning campus is being built beside the existing Monifieth High School.

The council will benefit from Scottish Government revenue funding once the project is complete.

Designed to meet Passivhaus requirements, the energy efficient campus will also be available for community use through education lets.

Key features of the campus include:

  • Vocational spaces including a barista bar; nail bar; constructions skills; agricultural area and e-sports space.
  • Sports facilities including games hall, gymnasium, dance studio and 25m swimming pool
  • Theatre space
  • Early learning and childcare facilities
  • Synthetic and grass pitch provision externally.

The project was awarded to Robertson Construction Tayside by Angus Council through the Procurement Hub Major Projects Framework 2 (MPF2).

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the latest stage of work at the Monifieth campus site – from the ground and above.

New Monifieth High School learning campus progress.
Scaffolding around parts of the building.
Sports pitches at Monifieth High School.
New sports pitches being established beside the campus building.
Aerial shot of new Monifieth High.
Looking east towards the city.
Interior work on new Monifieth High learning campus.
Internal work in the campus building.
Monifeith learning campus progress.
One of the nearly completed rooms in the campus.
Monifieth High construction progress.
One of the stairways inside the building.
Monifieth High learning campus update.
A large hall within the new Monifieth High campus.
New Monifieth High School under construction.
Construction continues apace beside the current Monifieth High School.
New Monifieth High School project.
A shot showing the scale of the new building.
Latest progress on Monifieth learning campus.
The campus is being constructed to Passivhaus energy standards.
New build Monifieth High School progress.
One of the entrances to the new campus.
Aerial view of Monifieth High school site.
Looking south from above.
Construction progress on Monifieth High School.
Internal work is progressing well.
Monifieth High learning campus nearing completion.
Scaffolding has already been removed from parts of the building.

 

 

Conversation