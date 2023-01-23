‘Long-term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Long-term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  

By Peter John Meiklem
January 23 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 23 2023, 9.55am
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
A “long-term decline” in council planner numbers is damaging efforts to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2045, it has been claimed.

More than a third of planning staff at council level have been cut since 2009 creating staff shortages, according to a “watershed” report into local government and climate change.

The exodus has seen an “experienced middle tier” of staff leaving the planning profession or setting up in private practice.

That has left too many planning applications – including those for key renewables projects – stuck in a cycle of “churn, repetition and delay”.

That has frightened off other potential investors, MSPs believe.

The shortage is so bad it risks turning recent wide-reaching, national changes to the planning system into little more than a green “wish list.”

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s cross-party Net Zero Committee have called for the introduction of planning apprenticeships to tackle the problem.

The call is part of a wider package of measures designed to empower local government to deliver net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Councils can’t ‘do more for less’ on climate

Conservative Edward Mountain is convener of Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee.

He said: “Over the course of almost a year of evidence-taking, it’s clear that unless key barriers facing local government are dealt with, we will not reach net zero by 2045.

“Local government is the layer of democracy closest to communities. We saw for ourselves on committee visits across Scotland the leadership and good practice many councils and their local partners are modelling.

“But against a backdrop of financial pressure, where councils feel they are being asked to do more for less, they are struggling to think and plan strategically to maximise their contribution to net zero.”

COSLA represents Scottish local authorities. Gail Macgregor is the body’s environment spokesperson.

She said publication of the report was “potentially a watershed moment for Scotland in tackling climate change.

“The report is clear that Scotland will not meet its ambitious climate targets without a more empowered local government,” she added.

Dundee ‘national leader’

The committee visited projects in four local authority areas, including Dundee.

Committee members praised work to turn the city into “a national leader in the provision of on-street EV charging points”, building standards in affordable housing at Hillcrest Homes and work at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

Green committee member Mark Ruskell said: “It’s clear that councils are seeking to rise to the challenge of net zero.

“On our visit to Dundee, we were impressed by the city’s ambitions to be national leader in EV charging and its joint work with businesses to make MSIP an international beacon for green entrepreneurship.”

Net zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere,

To keep global warning to within 1.5C above pre industrial levels – and avoid  the worst of climate change – world governments must hit the target by 2050.

The Scottish Government has pledged to hit the target five years earlier – a process that will lead to substantial change, including to transport, buildings and energy systems.

