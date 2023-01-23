Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same respect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same respect

By Alan Temple
January 23 2023, 7.00am Updated: January 23 2023, 9.57am
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT

On December 3, Aziz Behich crossed swords with Lionel Messi as the Argentine icon took another step towards lifting the World Cup.

Just 49 days later, the Dundee United defender was charged with shackling James Stokes, in the final year of sports studies degree.

And the Tangerines full-back is adamant he approached both challenges with the same diligence and professionalism.

Behich — who played the full match in Australia’s 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the last-16 of the World Cup — notched the opening goal against the University of Stirling.

It was a pivotal moment on the stroke of half-time as United overcame the stubborn resistance of the Lowland League outfit.

Until that point it had been uninspiring stuff from the hosts.

Reflecting on that sharp juxtaposition of the last seven weeks, Behich smiled: “That is part of the job. This is another football game and you have to respect your opponent, no matter who it is.

It didn’t matter who the opponent was — the mentality had to be right. That was the first thing we spoke about leading up to the game.”

So, credit to the boys, the mentality was right.

“These games are difficult. We knew they would make it difficult for us. It was like a final (for UoS) to come up against a Premiership team and, credit to them, they made it difficult in the first half.”

Behich added: “I have been on the end of upsets when I played in Turkey and it is not nice. You don’t want to have that on your CV.”

Keep cool

The former PSV Eindhoven and Istanbul Basaksehir star is alluding to a 2-1 defeat against lower league outfit Amed SK while on the books of Bursapor back in 2016.

However, his opener at Tannadice punctured any thoughts of a similar upset on Saturday.

Further strikes by Jamie McGrath and Glenn Middleton followed after the break as the Tangerines took their place in the last-16.

“We had to keep our cool,” added Behich. “We knew that eventually we would find the spaces.

I think we could have moved the ball quicker in the first half but, going into the second half, we did that well and got in behind more regularly.”

Now just two ties away from a Hampden semi-final, Behich can dare to dream — particularly after missing out on the last four of the Viaplay Cup following a quarter-final defeat against Kilmarnock.

Ironically, it is a rematch with Killie that awaits them in the next round, with Derek McInnes’ men set to visit Tannadice on February 11.

“That (reaching Hampden) would be great,” added Behich. “I have never been before so I would love to make it there.

“We want to go as far as possible in this cup. We missed out last time by getting knocked out by Kilmarnock and that hurt.”

