Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

By Aileen Robertson
February 17 2023, 6.00am
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.

A derelict Levenmouth creosote works could be a ‘beacon’ for the community in less than five years’ time.

Transforming the old works in Methil into a community hub is part of a wider £40 million regeneration taking place on the banks of the River Leven in Fife.

And with funding secured, seven tenders are now out for the design stage of the ambitious Leven River Parks project.

Project bosses from Green Action Trust and Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) say the scheme will reconnect communities, regenerate derelict land and celebrate the area’s industrial heritage.

From creosote works to ‘Creosote Garden’

As part of the project, the trust is looking for consultants to design a ‘Creosote Garden’ at the old creosote works in Methil.

Green Action Trust officials say the site could be ready by December 2027.

River Leven
Aerial view of the old creosote works in Leven. Image: supplied/Tam Pelan

Green Action Trust would like to see the area used for community enterprise. This could include a cafe, recreation spaces and exhibition space.

However, there is evidence of “small pockets” of contamination around the site, where workers used to treat telegraph poles.

These areas would need to be “avoided or remediated” according to the brief prepared for consultants.

The Creosote Garden would be at the centre of the Leven River Parks scheme.

Emilie Wadsworth is operations director for Green Action Trust.

She confirmed the National Lottery Heritage Fund had awarded funding for the project.

“With this funding, the development phase can commence, which means the proposals for a number of sites along the river will enter the research, feasibility and design stages and we look forward to developing the vision for these together with the local community.”

Boardwalks and heritage trails

Green Action Trust is inviting bids for the design and construction of boardwalks and platforms at Burn Mill Garden.

An initial concept design suggested there could be features including a bird hide.

It is hoped by making the River Leven more accessible, more people will visit the site.

However, the brief states there are hurdles to overcome such as “flooding issues, swampy areas, and incidences of anti-social behaviour”.

There are also plans to make the most of the history of the site, which was once home to flax mills.

The next phase will see archaeological investigations and studies into how best to celebrate the area’s heritage.

Leven River Parks is part of the Leven Programme aiming to deliver cycle links and a range of environmental improvements.

Hannah Swanson is Leven Programme manager at Sepa.

She said: “This project aims to build on the significant investment in the Levenmouth area by regenerating biodiverse spaces along the river, connecting communities to their rich heritage, developing local skills and improving health and wellbeing.”

