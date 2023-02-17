Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face Dundee United again with 1,500 fans behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face Dundee United again with 1,500 fans behind them

By Eric Nicolson
February 17 2023, 6.00am
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.

The last time St Johnstone faced Dundee United a silent protest summed up the divide that had opened up at the McDiarmid club.

Anger at the Rangers Scottish Cup ticket episode was kicking-in and the Fair City Unity section of the East Stand withheld their vocal backing until the second half of a Premiership contest that never caught fire from a Perth perspective.

With a fans’ meeting on Monday night helping the healing process off the pitch and the Saints team rediscovering their form on it, manager Callum Davidson is confident that the dark cloud over the ground has passed.

And the fact that around 1,500 tickets have already been sold for Saturday’s trip to Tannadice is another encouraging sign that wounds have healed in time to aid an end of season top six push.

Stick by their team

“I hope so,” said Davidson. “That wasn’t a great time for everyone.

“We probably all admit we don’t have the biggest support but what we do is have a really loyal band of supporters.

“I’ve been here in total for, I don’t know, 14 years and we’ve always had a really good support that’s stuck by the team.

“We get bits of criticism here and there but the majority always get behind the team if they see effort and an energy level.

“If you do that, roll your sleeves up and try and get a victory the St Johnstone fans will stand by you.

“I think they’ve seen that in the last three or four games, since Livingston.

“We always seem to get a good support at Tannadice and it makes a big difference.

St Johnstone fans have had three wins to celebrate already.
The St Johnstone fans had a win to celebrate at Tannadice earlier this season. Image: SNS.

“We put a really good performance in there earlier in the season and hopefully we can repeat that.

“I hope they’re enjoying watching us at the moment.”

Davidson, whose team lost 1-0 to United in the new year encounter, added: “I actually watched the game back and we weren’t great first half but we were much better second half.

“The fans were obviously supporting us second half. It does show how important that unity and togetherness is.

“Hopefully the meeting we had the other night there cleared up a lot of things and we get back to trying to win games of football and sticking together, no matter what happens.

“That’s always why we succeed at St Johnstone. That’s the reason. That there’s no divide between players, staff, fans, hierarchy. We stick together.”

Big reward

Saints will open up a 10-point gap on United if they can win.

“It’s a huge game in that respect,” said Davidson. “It would be great to go there and get three points.

“It’s really important we don’t lose the game either.

“We need to make sure we put them under as much pressure as we can and perform to a level and be ready for the fight.

“Results maybe haven’t gone their way but I’ve watched their football and their attacking has been quite good I think.

“We need to make sure we stop that threat.”

