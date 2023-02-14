St Johnstone pledge to consult with fans in ticket pricing process in the wake of Rangers Scottish Cup controversy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have pledged to include the newly-formed fans forum in their decision-making process to avoid a repeat of the Rangers Scottish Cup ticket episode.

The cost of tickets and giving the visitors three of the four McDiarmid Park stands prompted a boycott of the recent cup tie.

In the wake of the furore, Saints decided to bring forward their plans to meet with supporters, with the first open meeting taking place on Monday night.

Head of operations, Ian Flaherty, addressed a number of key topics and then took questions from the floor, as did club director, Roddy Grant and supporter liaison officer, Beverly Mayer.

Saints have now published the minutes, which noted the points Flaherty made about the Rangers controversy.

They read: “The decision taken at the time was best possible with club at heart however mistakes were made and if drawn against them or Celtic in future at home – then decisions would not be the same.

“Going forward will be done differently but final decision will be in club control after sitting down with fans forum and discuss what fans wishes are.”

The minutes added: “Celtic Ticket Pricing – explained rational behind this and that price had to be same for both sets of fans.

“Also commented on United v Saints pricing and that originally two differing prices but rectified with away tickets going on sale one day late at United’s request.”

The meetings will be bi-monthly from now on.

Actor Colin McCredie was joined by Tom Welsh, Andrew Holden and Dan Williams on the steering group the night and six other members – Colin MacKay, Mark Melloy, Dan Shek, Simon Martin, Stuart Taylor and Ian McDonald – were subsequently co-opted.

The provisional date for the next meeting is Monday April 17, 7pm.