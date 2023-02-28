Perth explosion: Waste industry leaders already trying to tackle spate of recycling centre fires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Members of the waste industry in Scotland have watched in horror as events have unfolded at Shore Recycling Centre in Perth.

Insiders are reeling from the news that one man has lost his life while another remains seriously injured after an explosion and fire at the recycling facility.

One spoke of the collective shock and another his own and colleagues’ hearts going out to the families of the workers involved.

Events in Perth appear to be every waste managers’ worst nightmare.

It is still too early to say what has caused the fire, which broke out at around 00:40 on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters have now attended four fires at the site since 2021.

Skilled investigators will be picking through the debris as they build a precise picture of what has happened.

Expert teams searching for answers

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) officials, the business itself and the wider industry will be as keen as the public for answers.

HSE is currently assisting Police Scotland, the body currently leading the investigation.

But what we do know is the increased risk of fire around waste and waste management. Especially involving the kind of electrical goods in which Shore Recycling specialised.

While frequent visitors to Perth will be familiar with the massed ranks of defunct fridges outside the facility. It is the only place in Scotland to recycle them, according to the company’s website.

The industry itself has also acknowledged the dangers around recycling other Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). That means any product with a plug, cable or battery.

Various industry members and government bodies joined a group set up to tackle the issue around six months ago.

While the work is still at an early stage, a members’ survey has confirmed a higher incidence of fires around waste management facilities.

Early work has focused on the role of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in electrical devices. The incorrect storage and disposal leads to increased fire risk.

The industry is looking at wider deployment of infrared camera technology on vehicles and waste piles to mitigate that risk.

People failing to properly sort pressurised gas cylinders also creates extra danger.

And, again, while it remains too early to say what caused the latest fire at Shore Recycling Centre, the company was trying to raise awareness around these risks on its social media channels.

The industry in Scotland will be desperate to know if this has played a role in the tragic events in Perth on Tuesday morning.