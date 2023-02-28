Perth explosion: Waste industry leaders already trying to tackle spate of recycling centre fires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Perth explosion: Waste industry leaders already trying to tackle spate of recycling centre fires

By Peter John Meiklem
February 28 2023, 4.51pm Updated: March 1 2023, 9.22am
Aftermath of explosion at Shore Recycling Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
Aftermath of explosion at Shore Recycling Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper

Members of the waste industry in Scotland have watched in horror as events have unfolded at Shore Recycling Centre in Perth.

Insiders are reeling from the news that one man has lost his life while another remains seriously injured after an explosion and fire at the recycling facility.

One spoke of the collective shock and another his own and colleagues’ hearts going out to the families of the workers involved.

Events in Perth appear to be every waste managers’ worst nightmare.

It is still too early to say what has caused the fire, which broke out at around 00:40 on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters have now attended four fires at the site since 2021.

Skilled investigators will be picking through the debris as they build a precise picture of what has happened.

Expert teams searching for answers

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) officials, the business itself and the wider industry will be as keen as the public for answers.

HSE is currently assisting Police Scotland, the body currently leading the investigation.

But what we do know is the increased risk of fire around waste and waste management. Especially involving the kind of electrical goods in which Shore Recycling specialised.

While frequent visitors to Perth will be familiar with the massed ranks of defunct fridges outside the facility. It is the only place in Scotland to recycle them, according to the company’s website.

The industry itself has also acknowledged the dangers around recycling other Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). That means any product with a plug, cable or battery.

Various industry members and government bodies joined a group set up to tackle the issue around six months ago.

While the work is still at an early stage, a members’ survey has confirmed a higher incidence of fires around waste management facilities.

Smoke damaged buildings at the site. Image: Stuart Cowper.

Early work has focused on the role of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries in electrical devices. The incorrect storage and disposal leads to increased fire risk.

The industry is looking at wider deployment of infrared camera technology on vehicles and waste piles to mitigate that risk.

People failing to properly sort pressurised gas cylinders also creates extra danger.

And, again, while it remains too early to say what caused the latest fire at Shore Recycling Centre, the company was trying to raise awareness around these risks on its social media channels.

The industry in Scotland will be desperate to know if this has played a role in the tragic events in Perth on Tuesday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Pictured at the Millhaugh site are, from left, Alyth Development Trust vice chair Laura Rodger, Cateran Ecomuseum director Bob Ellis and its founding director Clare Cooper. Image: supplied/Steve Taylor
Derelict Alyth sawmill a step closer to community hub transformation thanks to £94k funding
Last night the messages 'Stop Rosebank', 'No new oil' and 'Fossil fuels are killing us' were projected onto the Valaris 121 oil rig in Dundee harbour. Image: Stop Rosebank and Extinction Rebellion Dundee.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling
Emma Varley works in progress made with Midjourney. Image: Emma Varley
St Andrews Botanic Garden artist fears that one day some plants might only exist…
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
4
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents
2
Scone resident Linda Martin in woodland north of Highfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
3
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
2
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
3
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee dismal in defeat – what is going on at Dens Park?
4
The Olympia Leisure Centre.
Dundee Olympia: MSP says council ‘misled public’ after admitting no active legal case against…
7
5
The second coming of Levein? Image: SNS
Craig Levein to Dundee United: Scottish Cup hero urges Tannadice chiefs to ‘get him…
6
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
7
Tannadice could end up in new hands. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Local consortium weigh up shock Dundee United takeover bid
5
8
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
9
Inverness Sheriff Court, Ross Bree.
Dundee drug mule offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
10
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…

More from The Courier

Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien is ready to lead his side into battle. Image: SNS
Tam O'Brien reveals Arbroath stars are playing through pain barrier to bolster Angus side's…
Fife leisure centre opening hours to increase
Use them or lose them: Opening hours to increase at five Fife leisure centres…
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
A design image of part of the Esplanade route. Image: Systra
Final section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade upgrade to begin once £1m contract approved
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
2
Eilidh Herd is gearing up to compete at Badminton Horse Trials - the 'holy grail' for eventers - in May 2023.
North-east rider who broke back is now in training for Badminton Horse Trials -…
More lights could be installed in Dundee city centre. Image: Arro Lighting
'Waste of money' or 'beautiful'? Dundee City Lights project splits opinion
2
Kanayo Megwa has signed on loan at New Central Park. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts add Hibernian Uefa Youth League star on loan until the end of…
Kevin McHattie has agreed a new deal with Brechin City. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Kevin McHattie praises 'blue sky' thinking Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie as he pens…
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented