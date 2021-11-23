Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Majority of 2021 forestry sales took place in Scotland

By Gemma Mackie
November 23 2021, 5.00pm
High timber prices have help buoy the forestry market.

The majority of sales in the UK forestry market took place in Scotland this year, according to a new report.

The latest UK Forest Market Report – now in its 23rd year and produced by Tilhill and John Clegg & Co – reveals Scottish sales accounted for 76% of the value of the UK forestry market in 2021.

The report says the total value of the market was £200.4 million – up slightly on last year’s value of £200.18m – and 70 planting land deals were negotiated with a combined value of £53m.

Average forestry values increased by 21% in the year to £7,810 per stocked acre, from £6,475 per acre the year before, and the total area of forestry traded was down 17% to just over 25,500 acres.

The acreage of land suitable for planting traded in the year increased by 45% to just over 16,000 acres, with sales in Scotland accounting for 62% of the UK market.

The average price per plantable acre increased  by 28% to £4,450, with prices in Scotland up 54%.

Tilhill’s head of forestry investment, Peter Chappell, said it was an exciting time to be involved in the forestry sector.

“The positive long-term outlook for timber values has buoyed confidence in how commercial forests can perform as an investment and the wider benefits of trees and woodland to society and the environment are being increasingly recognised,” added Mr Chappell.

He said the trend of younger forests achieving the highest unit values had continued in 2021, showing investor confidence in timber values.

Just over 25,500 acres of forestry was traded in 2021.

“There is also some evidence that larger forests over 100 hectares are now attracting the highest per hectare values as an increasingly competitive market develops for high value deals,” added Mr Chappell.

John Clegg & Co’s head of forestry, Edward Daniels, said 2021 had more than matched the extraordinary year experienced in the sector in 2020.

He said: “Timber prices have remained high, plantation values are breaking new records and large institutional investors such as pension funds and other new entrants are allocating more capital to sustainable investments than ever before.

“While there are those who would argue that rising values are a result of short-term supply and demand dynamics, it is our belief that the underlying worth of commercial forests is increasing because of the positive long-term outlook for timber prices, carbon income and other ecosystem services payments.

“The signs are extremely positive for the woodland and forestry sector with further growth in forestry values a real possibility.”

Buoyant year for forestry as sales expected to exceed £300m