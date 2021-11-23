Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derek Gaston urges Arbroath teammates to keep ‘feel-good factor’ alive by doing Scottish Cup job on Forfar

By Scott Lorimer
November 23 2021, 5.00pm Updated: November 23 2021, 6.09pm
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston.

Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is urging his side to keep the “feel-good factor” at the club going as they prepare to face local rivals Forfar.

The shot stopper put in a man of the match performance in the Lichties’ victory over Kilmarnock and is now warning his team-mates not to get complacent when Angus rivals Forfar visit Gayfield in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Under Dick Campbell, Arbroath are flying in the Championship with just two league defeats all season.

Forfar are also in form, sitting second in League Two behind Kelty Hearts.

Momentum

Despite Forfar’s status two divisions beneath Arbroath, Gaston knows the Lichties must be wary of their Angus opponents who notched a 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

He said: “Forfar are up in second in the league, they’ll be fancying the game as well. They’re on a good run.

“They’ll be confident of causing us a surprise and if we’re not on our game they are more than capable of causing a shock.”

Despite the threat of a cup upset, Derek is confident his side will continue their decent form.

“I think we’ve got to go and just try and keep the momentum going.

“When you’re on a good run you don’t want to change things too much. I don’t know what the gaffer’s plans are in terms of resting players or who’s available, but you just want to keep the feel-good factor about the place.

Derek Gaston makes a great save to deny Killie's Olly Shaw at the weekend after the striker was through on goal.
Derek Gaston makes a great save to deny Killie's Olly Shaw at the weekend after the striker was through on goal.

“You don’t want to go out and put in a poor performance, lose and then it could be doom and gloom again.

“We’re on a really good run and we’re doing well this season, you want to win every game.

“But I don’t think we could be in a much better place, in terms of how the season has started for us but you’ve got to just take each game as it comes.”

Man of the match

The Lichties’ win at the weekend narrowed the gap at the top of the Championship table to just two points, with Gaston playing a key role.

The 34-year-old made a series of crucial blocks in the game, with the stand-out save denying Olly Shaw in the first half when the striker was through on goal.

He added: “It’s been a while since I’ve made a few saves, in terms of earning us points, because the defence doesn’t really give too many chances.

“They defend really well and the chances are at a minimum, maybe making one save a game.”

