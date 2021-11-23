Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts cites ‘respect’ for Dundee United’s sidelined skipper Mark Reynolds

By Ewan Smith
November 23 2021, 5.05pm
Dundee United manager Tam Courts has opened up on his relationship with club captain Mark Reynolds.
Tam Courts has opened up on his relationship with Dundee United’s sidelined skipper Mark Reynolds.

Reynolds played 41 times for United last year but has had to wait patiently for his chance this term.

The form of Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards – and the emergence of talented teenager Kerr Smith – has seen Reynolds drop out of the side.

He has started just ONE Scottish Premiership game this term – the opening day defeat to Aberdeen.

His last outing came in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat to Hibernian in September.

Reynolds blasted referee Willie Collum after that game for his controversial penalty award for the defender’s challenge on Paul McGinn.

Reynolds seems certain to leave United when he contract expires in the summer.

The controversial incident which saw Hibs awarded a penalty after Mark Reynolds was judged to have fouled Paul McGinn.
But Courts, speaking in a North American Scottish Coaches Association (NASCA) webinar, still values the role he plays behind the scenes.

Relationships with players

Courts said: “As a manager, if all you ever hold yourself to account on is the relationship you have with the 11 players you select each week then I don’t think you’ll have longevity in the game.

“It will always be superficial relationships.

“Players will be smart enough to realise they can have a relationship with you when they are in the team and no depth to that relationship when not in the team.

“I place a lot of importance on having individual relationships with players. That’s regardless of whether or not they are performing in the team.

“Mark Reynolds is a good example of that.

“He is someone who is club captain and was almost ever present last year.

“He played really well and is a strong performer in the Premiership.

“But, through a change in formation and the signing of Charlie Mulgrew, he hasn’t played as much football as he would have wanted.”

‘Underlying respect’ between Mark Reynolds and Tam Courts

Courts revealed he has intentionally kept the lines of communication open with Reynolds.

“We’ve actually had some frank and – on his behalf – frustrating conversations,” added Courts.

“They have always been open. They have always been man-to-man with a lot of eye contact.

Mark Reynolds in action for Dundee United during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter Final against Hibs
“I’ve managed his expectations and because I’ve done that I’ve always felt he still totally has my back.

“I still use him for feedback and almost a comforting shoulder at times.

“The reason we have that relationship is because I haven’t distanced myself from him because he isn’t playing on a weekend.

“I value him, his experience and his track record. I want to gleam as much from that relationship as possible.

“In the future we can look back and say: ‘I maybe didn’t pick you as often as you’d have wanted but there’s an underlying respect between us.'”

