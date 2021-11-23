Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cupar roadworks could run into next week after days of ‘gridlock’

By Amie Flett
November 23 2021, 5.11pm Updated: November 23 2021, 5.41pm
The roadworks are being carried out at the South Road and Ceres Road junction in Cupar. Image: Google
The roadworks are being carried out at the South Road and Ceres Road junction in Cupar. Image: Google

Roadworks that have caused “gridlock” for drivers in the centre of Cupar could run into next week, contractors have confirmed.

Temporary traffic lights at the junction of Ceres Road and South Road, near Aldi, have led to tailbacks in recent days – with journey times of up to half an hour through the affected area.

The work involves emergency repairs by ScottishPower Energy Networks.

Google traffic data from Monday evening showing long delays in Cupar town centre and at the eastern entrance to the town.
Google traffic data from Monday evening showing long delays in Cupar town centre and at the eastern entrance to the town.

Locals have reported facing longer journeys through the centre of Cupar.

One local said the town was “gridlocked” on Monday.

Posting on social media, another local wrote that traffic was “backed up past the train station all the way out round the Haugh Park towards Dairsie”.

Delays of 30 minutes during Cupar roadworks

Another said: “Took me 30 minutes from Caulders garden centre to South Rd at 5pm.”

One driver reported a “huge queue” going into Cupar on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Fife Council initially told The Courier that the traffic lights should be switched off by mid-morning on Wednesday if everything goes to plan.

But ScottishPower now says the work could run for longer.

A spokesperson said: “We’re currently repairing a cable fault on Ceres Road, once complete we will begin reinstatement works on the area and aim to have all traffic management related to the works removed by the end of next week, if not before.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience and disruption caused by these works.”

