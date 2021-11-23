Cupar roadworks could run into next week after days of ‘gridlock’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Roadworks that have caused “gridlock” for drivers in the centre of Cupar could run into next week, contractors have confirmed.

Temporary traffic lights at the junction of Ceres Road and South Road, near Aldi, have led to tailbacks in recent days – with journey times of up to half an hour through the affected area.

The work involves emergency repairs by ScottishPower Energy Networks.

Locals have reported facing longer journeys through the centre of Cupar.

One local said the town was “gridlocked” on Monday.

Posting on social media, another local wrote that traffic was “backed up past the train station all the way out round the Haugh Park towards Dairsie”.

Delays of 30 minutes during Cupar roadworks

Another said: “Took me 30 minutes from Caulders garden centre to South Rd at 5pm.”

One driver reported a “huge queue” going into Cupar on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for Fife Council initially told The Courier that the traffic lights should be switched off by mid-morning on Wednesday if everything goes to plan.

But ScottishPower now says the work could run for longer.

A spokesperson said: “We’re currently repairing a cable fault on Ceres Road, once complete we will begin reinstatement works on the area and aim to have all traffic management related to the works removed by the end of next week, if not before.

“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience and disruption caused by these works.”