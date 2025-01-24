Fed-up farmers all set for tomorrow’s tractor run in Perth

Tractors will be driven through Perth tomorrow as part of another UK-wide protest over the so-called “family farm tax”.

Farmers across Britain aim to highlight ” the damage the proposed changes to inheritance tax will do” as well as “the threat to the viability of family farms”.

The plan for Perth is for tractors to congregate at both Huntingtower and East Dron.

They will leave these locations at 11.30am to travel to Edinburgh Road, aiming to reach there by noon.

At least 50 tractors expected to make their way through streets of Perth

Farmers will then be free to speak to members of the public and politicians until 1pm.

At least 50 tractors are expected to take part.

Similar rallies and events will be taking part across the whole of the UK at the same time in a show of unity and strength to demonstrate visual support for the #StopTheFamilyFarmTax campaign.

‘Awful policy’

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said: “It will show MPs and ministers clearly that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this awful policy.”

Danny Skinner, a regional vice-chairman for NFU Scotland, said: “We need participation from as many local farmers, crofters and agri-businesses as possible to show support.

“Westminster is still not paying attention to the public and businesses.

“We need to ramp up the pressure on government and remind them of their failings.”

Farmers ‘losing faith’ in Westminster

Arable and pig farmer Russell Rennie said:” We are seriously losing faith in our Westminster government.

“They are simply ploughing their own furrow, ignoring the concerns expressed by so many people. The budget proposals affect everyone.

“When farmers cannot afford to farm, food security will be in a very precarious place.

“It doesn’t take much to cause empty shelves in supermarkets.

“Furthermore, if we cannot afford to farm, we will not be in a position to continue in our role as custodians of the countryside, which obviously will negatively affect our tourism industry.”

Major supermarkets backing farmers

Meanwhile, major supermarkets are backing calls for a pause on the UK Government plans to slash valuable tax reliefs for farmers.

Tesco, the Co-op and Lidl are among the retailers voicing concerns over the changes, which will – from April 2026 – end the 100% exemption from inheritance tax on qualifying business and agricultural assets worth more than £1 million.

Tesco boss says inheritance tax changes causing uncertainty

In a blog on Tesco’s website, the company’s chief commercial officer, Ashwin Prasad, said farmers desperately needed more certainty to plan ahead and invest in their farms.

He warned that the proposed changes were causing uncertainty, adding: “With many smaller farms relying on APR (agricultural property relief) and BPR (business property relief) we fully understand their concerns.”

Mr Prasad added: “It’s why we’ll be supporting the NFU’s calls for a pause in the implementation of the policy, while a full consultation is carried out.”

Lidl fears impact on investment

Lidl said: “We are concerned the recent changes to the inheritance tax regime will impact farmer and grower confidence and hold back the investment needed to build a resilient, productive and sustainable British food system.

And Co-op Food managing director Matt Hood described farmers as the “absolute backbone of the UK’s food supply” as he pledged further commitment to the industry.

On Wednesday, the Office for Budget Responsibility, which oversees UK Government fiscal policies, said the changes to inheritance tax on farms will likely leave elderly farmers “horribly exposed”, with no time to manage their way through the new policy.