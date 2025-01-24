Ready for a scare? One man show Night Terrors is coming to Perth Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Ready for a scare? One man show Night Terrors is coming to Perth Theatre

Actor Gerard Logan is playing his cards close to his chest when it comes to his upcoming performance in Night Terrors at Perth Theatre.

Image shows: Gerard Logan in his one-man show Night Terrors. Gerard is dressed in a dark blue velvet smoking jacket with white shirt and burgandy velvet bow-tie. He is sitting in a wing-backed chair and holding a slim cigar in his right hand and a glass of red wine in his left hand.
Gerard Logan sets the stage for some spooky story telling in Night Terrors. Supplied by Perth Theatre/Gerard Logan.
By Nora McElhone

Night Terrors is actor Gerard Logan’s homage to the ghost story – and it’s the perfect production to see at Perth Theatre on a dark winter’s night.

Gerard Logan is a RADA trained actor, who has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He is bursting with enthusiasm for his latest production – Night Terrors.

A one-man show, Night Terrors is a step away from the world of Shakespeare soliloquys and into the realm of the unexplained, the ghostly and downright terrifying.

image shows: an illustration of a young woman in an old-fashioned white night gown. And her frightened reflection in a mirror. She is holding a candle. To illustrate Night Terrors performance at Perth Theatre.
Night Terrors evokes spooky tales from days gone by. Image: Perth Theatre

And Gerard is enjoying every moment of bringing these scary stories to new audiences.

“Whatever else I do I want to be doing these shows until I am pushing up daisies!” he says.

The show comes to Perth Theatre on February 1. Gerard’s own love of stories of the unexplained inspired the show.

Gerard Logan’s love for Perth and Scotland

Gerard is delighted to be bringing Night Terrors back to Perth Theatre. He and his wife are such big fans of Scotland that they spent their honeymoon here.

He has fond memories of previous visits to Perth too: “It is such a beautiful theatre and I love it.”

“The audience was great and the technical team is outstanding too.”

The actor created Night Terrors along with director Gareth Armstrong and composer Simon Slater.

“We have worked together on lots of other shows and they are both just brilliant,” says Gerard.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. Perth. Image: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date.

“Simon has composed the music for all of the shows that I do. He writes soundscapes rather than just music.

“He’s very tasteful about where he brings the music in. He’ll come and watch a run through and comes up with brilliant, atmospheric score.”

When he was researching material for the show, Gerard says that E F Benson’s spooky tales stood out far above anything else he read.

The prolific author, who lived between 1867-1940 wrote more than 100 books including ghost stories, serious novels, plays and biographies.

Three terrifying tales in Perth

Gerard will tell three of EF Benson’s ghost stories at Perth Theatre, bringing his audience along on an evening of entertaining intrigue.

“The first story is The Dance, which is really all about a very horrible man who’s married to a young woman and he makes her life hell.

“Then the supernatural element comes in, but I won’t spoil it…”

The second story is In The Tube. The tube in question is the London Underground.

“And that’s my favourite to be honest. That is one of the best ghost stories that I have read.”

Finally, Gerard will tell the tale of The Confession of Charles Linkworth: “It’s all about a prisoner who is accused of murdering his mother,” says the actor.

“Up until the moment he is hanged – and he is hanged – he protests his innocence.”

Will Perth punters be petrified?

Gerard explains that the performance has an age guidance of 11 and over. The team present the stories to avoid anything particularly gruesome or frightening.

“They can expect three great, beautifully written, stories. A door opens where hopefully people will leave the theatre asking questions.

“I hope they will leave spooked!” he admits, “but we have been rigorous in not putting anything in the shows which is gratuitous or just for shock value.”

“Other people have left spooked but in a good way,” Gerard explains.

“They also get that feeling that there is something else out there that they might not be able to see  – that they might not have considered.”

