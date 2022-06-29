Support for farmers to plant trees part of national woodland strategy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to support farmers to realise the benefits of tree planting and a new technical training hub for the forestry sector are among plans to boost Scotland’s woodland sector in the next three years.

A new three-year implementation plan for the Scottish Government’s forestry strategy has been published by Scottish Forestry.

The agency says the plans are designed to ensure forests and woodlands in Scotland continue to deliver benefits for communities, the environment and the economy.

It said almost 80,000 acres of woodland had been created in Scotland in the past three years – including just under 30,000 acres of native woodland – and these woods are vital in fighting climate change and nature loss.

“We are uniquely placed within the UK to enable responsible expansion of nature-based solutions, including increased tree cover,” said Environment Minister Mairi McAllan, announcing the plan.

“We have big ambitions with forestry and to achieve our goals we must work collaboratively; key to this is ensuring that forestry fits with other land uses and that we plant the right trees in the right places.”

She added: “People and communities must also be at the forefront of our efforts to tackle climate change and we will strive to ensure that no-one is left behind or unfairly disadvantaged.

“This new implementation plan sets out the key forestry actions required to help us achieve this.”

Key actions in the plan include a commitment to supporting farmers and crofters to plant trees and reducing any barriers which prevent them from doing so, as well as supporting public sector bodies to increase tree cover on land they own and manage.

The plan also proposes better promotion of the use of new wood-based products to support the decarbonisation of other industries, and the establishment of a technical training hub for the forestry sector.

Scottish Government also plans to establish a National Register for Ancient Woodlands, while encouraging owners to protect and improve their condition, and to promote opportunities for people to engage in woodland-based activities to improve mental and physical well-being.