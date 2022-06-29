Support for farmers to plant trees part of national woodland strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Support for farmers to plant trees part of national woodland strategy

By Gemma Mackie
June 29 2022, 5.00pm
The plans are designed to maximise the benefits of woodlands in Scotland.
The plans are designed to maximise the benefits of woodlands in Scotland.

Work to support farmers to realise the benefits of tree planting and a new technical training hub for the forestry sector are among plans to boost Scotland’s woodland sector in the next three years.

A new three-year implementation plan for the Scottish Government’s forestry strategy has been published by Scottish Forestry.

The agency says the plans are designed to ensure forests and woodlands in Scotland continue to deliver benefits for communities, the environment and the economy.

It said almost 80,000 acres of woodland had been created in Scotland in the past three years – including just under 30,000 acres of native woodland – and these woods are vital in fighting climate change and nature loss.

“We are uniquely placed within the UK to enable responsible expansion of nature-based solutions, including increased tree cover,” said Environment Minister Mairi McAllan, announcing the plan.

Environment Minister, Mairi McAllan.

“We have big ambitions with forestry and to achieve our goals we must work collaboratively; key to this is ensuring that forestry fits with other land uses and that we plant the right trees in the right places.”

She added: “People and communities must also be at the forefront of our efforts to tackle climate change and we will strive to ensure that no-one is left behind or unfairly disadvantaged.

“This  new implementation plan sets out the key forestry actions required to help us achieve this.”

Key actions in the plan include a commitment to supporting farmers and crofters to plant trees and reducing any barriers which prevent them from doing so, as well as supporting public sector bodies to increase tree cover on land they own and manage.

The plan also proposes better promotion of the use of new wood-based products to support the decarbonisation of other industries, and the establishment of a technical training hub for the forestry sector.

A new technical training hub will be created for the forestry sector.

Scottish Government also plans to establish a National Register for Ancient Woodlands, while encouraging owners to protect and improve their condition, and to promote opportunities for people to engage in woodland-based activities to improve mental and physical well-being.

Scotland accounted for 85% of UK forestry investment in 2021

