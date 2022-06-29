Midweek meal: Jeremy Pang’s salt and Sichuan pepper prawns is Chinese food made easy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: Jeremy Pang’s salt and Sichuan pepper prawns is Chinese food made easy

By Brian Stormont
June 29 2022, 5.00pm
Jeremy Pang's salt and Sichuan pepper prawns.
Jeremy Pang's salt and Sichuan pepper prawns.

Simple to make, impressive to look at.

If you’re aiming for a quick and easy midweek dinner, chef Jeremy Pang has you sorted with this flavour-packed Sichuan prawns recipe.

Salt and Sichuan pepper prawns by Jeremy Pang

Serves 2Jeremy Pang Sichuan prawns

Jeremy Pang’s new cookbook, School of Wok.

Ingredients

  • 300g shell-on raw tiger prawns
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • Vegetable oil
  • 6-8 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1/2 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 large red chilli, finely chopped
  • 1-2 spring onions, finely chopped

For the spice mix:

  • 1 tbsp Sichuan peppercorns
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp white pepper
  • Pinch of sugar

Method

  1. Butterfly the prawns by cutting through the shells down the backs, running your knife through the meat to open them out. Stop slicing just before the tail to keep it intact. Scrape out the black digestive cord, then place the butterflied prawns in a mixing bowl and wash well in cold water. Score horizontally across the prawn meat four to five times so that they open up nicely while cooking, then dust them with the cornflour.
  2. For the spice mix, toast the Sichuan peppercorns in a dry pan, swirling them around on a medium heat for one to two minutes until they pop and become fragrant. Add the salt to the pan, then transfer to a pestle and mortar or spice grinder, add the white pepper and sugar and pound or grind to a powder.
  3. Heat two to three tablespoons of oil in a frying pan and bring to a high heat. Place the prawns meat-side down in the pan and fry for three to four minutes, until they start to turn pink. Turn and cook the prawns until pink all over, then remove from the pan.
  4. Build your ‘wok clock’ (i.e. arrange your prepared ingredients on a plate before you cook, in the order you need them): Start at 12 o’clock with the garlic, then the ginger, red chilli and spring onions, the spice mix and lastly the fried prawns.
  5. Heat one to two tablespoons of oil in your wok over a medium heat. Add the garlic, moving it constantly until it starts to brown and separates a little – about 30 seconds. Then add the ginger, chilli and spring onions. Throw in the spice mix and immediately add the cooked prawns to the wok. Toss through five to six times in the wok to fully coat the prawns before serving.

Jeremy Pang’s School Of Wok: Delicious Asian food In Minutes is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Kris Kirkham.

