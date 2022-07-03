Doune and Dunblane Show: Holstein Friesian crowned cream of the crop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sun shone down on a glorious Doune and Dunblane show field with visitors and exhibitors enjoying a cracking day as the event made a spectacular return after three years.

There was no shortage of quality stock amongst the cattle and sheep lines at Doune and Dunblane, with the star of the show deriving from the dairy section with W Hamilton and Sons, Meldrum, Blairdrummond producing the supreme.

Taking both the overall cattle championship title, as well as the show championship, was the Holstein Friesian cow, Hawkland Gillespy Carol.

On her fourth calving and giving 65kg per day, this girl is sired by De-Su Gillespy and out of Hawkland Jeeves Carol. She also stood champion at this year’s Drymen Show, held in May.

Beef champion came in the form of the 22-month-old British Blue cross Limousin heifer, A’va Butt, from Wilson Peters, Cuilt Farmhouse, Monzie, Crieff.

Purchased at Carlisle in March 2021, from Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, she went on to stand commercial champion and reserve inter-breed beef at the Royal Highland Showcase, as well as Fife, West Fife and Angus Show, last month.

Amongst the sheep, it was a day of celebrations for Andy Beattie and Lauren Kennedy, from Gargunnock, who lifted the inter-breed sheep title following a win in the any other breed section.

Their victor was the aged Dutch Spotted ram, Tiptop Diablo, which was purchased at Carlisle, in 2020, for 4,000gn. Shared with the Myreside flock from Selkirk, this boy is by Tiptop Charlie and out of Tiptop Hannah.

Taking the red, blue and white rosette in the Clydesdale ring was Alana Johnston, Kirkton with her filly, Roughlands Snowflake. A daughter of Arradoul Balvenie and out of the home-bred Roughlands Rhianniss, this girl has already made a name for herself having stood champion at the West of Scotland Foal Show, last year.

Sheep awards

Suffolk: Robert Bryce, Chalmerston Farm, Stirling, with the home-bred two-crop ewe by Leitrim Lucky Lad and out of a home-bred ewe by Sunnyhills X Factor. Reserve – Robert Bryce, Chalmerston Farm, with a home-bred gimmer by Strathview Hashtag and out of a home-bred ewe by Leitrim Lucky Lad.

Border Leicester: Duncan Whyte, Newton Mearns, with the shearling tup, Ditton Islay Mist. He is sired by Ditton Wham Bam, out of a Lammermuir Jake-sired ewe and stood third in his class at the Highland Show. Reserve – Euan Mill, Fife with a home-bred gimmer by Intock Quality. She is out of a home-bred dam and stood breed champion at Kinross Show, last year.

Charollais: Duncan and Nicola Henderson, Whitehouse Farm Cottage, Touch, Stirling, with the two-crop ewe, Hillside Undercover. She is by Foulrice Supreme and out of a Fourth House-bred ewe. Reserve – Duncan and Nicola Henderson with the gimmer, Castleview Wild Fire. Sired by Castleview Valentino, she is out of a Logie Durno-bred ewe that stood reserve at last year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

Texel: Nicole Murray, Castleton Farm, Cowie, with a gimmer by Sportsmans Cannonball. She is out of a Milnbank-bred ewe. Reserve – Kim Stretch, Coult Farmhouse, Crieff, with a one crop ewe which is backed by Strathbogie genetics.

Commercial sheep: George Whyte, Lintibert Farm, Muthill, with a single Beltex cross fat lamb. Having placed third in her class at this year’s Royal Highland Show, she is sired by a Mortons Beltex ram and out of a Texel cross ewe. Reserve – John Messenger, Bridge of Earn, with a home-bred Suffolk cross ewe with two Texel cross lambs at foot.

Zwartbles: Ally Baird, Greystone Cottage, Dunblane, with Greystone Hella, the inter-breed sheep champion at West Fife, champion at Stirling and reserve at Drymen and Ayr. She is by the 2,200gn Pistyll Fire, and out of Greystone Eclipse. Reserve – Nicola Henderson, Whitehouse Farm, with the gimmer, Aquilla Jittabug. Sired by Janetstown Hallmark, she is out of Mischief Dragonfly.

Beltex: Morton family, Denny, with the home-bred gimmer, Mortons Gin Fizz. Sired by Gyffin Dexter, which was purchased for 10,000gn, she is out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Morton family with an aged ram, Ardstewart Fancy Pants. He is a son of Swffryd Express and out of Ardstewart Clipso.

Any other breed sheep: Andy Beattie and Lauren Kennedy, Gargunnock, with the aged Dutch Spotted ram, Tiptop Diablo. Having been bought at Carlisle in 2020 for 4,000gn, he is by Tiptop Charlie, out of Tiptop Hannah and is shared with the Myreside flock from Selkirk. Reserve – Andy and Wendy Frazier, Fife, with the Ryeland gimmer, Carsfad Bassenger. A daughter of Rockstar, her dam won the Royal Highland Show in 2019.

Blackface: James Graham, Mains of Burnbank, Blairdrummond, with a shearling ram, the £5,500 Greenside stock tup. He is off a £14,000 Crossflatt and stood reserve at Gargunnock Show, last month. Reserve – James Graham with the one-crop home-bred ewe, Queen Jubilee, which is sired by the £1,400 Merkins.

Shetland sheep: David Alcorn, Biggar with a three-crop ewe, Annavale Bella Mosum. Having won her class as a lamb at the 2018 Royal Highland Show, she is a daughter of Riggs Apache and out of Stoneheap Delphi. Reserve – Archie and Fiona Hipwell, Milnathort, with the shearling ram, Ozzy of Cockairney. On his first outing he is by Major of Cockairney and out of Izzy of Cockairney.

Cattle results

Shorthorn: R and C Rettie, Craigend Farm, Perth, with the yearling heifer, Aberdona Rock Candy. Having stood breed champion at West Fife Show, last month, she is by Tamhorn Glen and out of Aberdona Malteser. Reserve – R and C Rettie with the yearling heifer Aberdona Rothes Rainbow, with is another by Tamhorn Glen, this time out of Aberdona Rothes Mynah.

Aberdeen-Angus: R and C Rettie, Craigend Farm, Perth with the yearling bull, Retties Panasonic. A son of Retties Lark Royal and out of Retties Pam 321, Panasonic’s grand-dam, Halbeath Pam 377, sold for 21,000gn. Reserve – n/a.

Holstein Friesian: W Hamilton and Sons, Meldrum, Blairdrummond, with Hawkland Gillespy Carol. On her fourth calving and giving 65kg per day, this girl is sired by De-Su Gillespy and out of Hawkland Jeeves Carol. She also stood champion at this year’s Drymen Show, held in May. Reserve – T and J Gilliland, Nyadd Farm with the second calving cow, Craigforth Montana Rosette 3. Having produced 9,000 litres in her first lactation, she is by IHG Montana and out of Craigforth Glauco Rosette 2.

Commercial cattle: Wilson Peters with the 22-month-old British Blue cross Limousin heifer, A’va Butt. Purchased at Carlisle in March 2021, from Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry, she went on to stand commercial champion and reserve inter-breed beef at the Royal Highland Showcase, as well as Fife, West Fife and Angus Show, last month. Reserve – Wilson Peters with a September-born British Blue cross Limousin heifer calf by Harestone Monroe, out of a Limousin cross Aberdeen-Angus cow.

Limousin: Duncan Thomson, Cairnbog Farm, Kilsyth with the two-year-old heifer, Cairnbog Rosette ET. Having been shown at Drymen and Campsie Show already last month, she is by Goldies Just Great and out of Foxhillfarm Mellie. Reserve – William and Marjorie Lawson, Auchterarder with the 18-month-old bull, Windsol Red. He is a son of Windsol Oscar and out of WIndsol Morganna.

Hereford: Harvey Family, Balfron with the two-year-old Harveybros 1 Crocus Tiara, which is by Normanton 1 Laertes and out of Harveybros 1 Crocus L4.

Any other breed cattle: Harvey family, Balfron with the Galloway heifer, Harveys Emerald. She is a daughter of Blackcraig Kodiac and out of Ben Lomond Vimto. Reserve – Andrew Mylius’ Lincoln Red yearling bull, St Fort Admiral. A son of St Fort X Calibre, he was brought out by the Rettie family.

Highland cattle: Grant Hyslop, Glentewing, with the two-year-old heifer, Fern 2 of Black Glen. Another bound for the Highland, she is a daughter of Eoin Mhor of Black Glen and out of Fern 2 of Ardentraive. Reserve – Caz and Dexter Logan, Alva, with their yearling heifer, Arran 2 of Blairlogan.

Native horse results

Clydesdale: Alana Johnston, Kirkton with her filly, Roughlands Snowflake. A daughter of Arradoul Balvenie and out of the home-bred Roughlands Rhianniss, this girl has already made a name for herself having stood champion at the West of Scotland Foal Show, last year. Reserve – Amanda Stewart, Mollinhillhead with the mare, Mollinhillhead Rebecca. She is sired by Bratlach Ballintoy, out of Millichen Pamela – and stood second at this year’s National Stallion Show.

Shetland Pony: Lisa Wilson, Leys of Muckhart, Muckhart, Dollar with Birchmoor Delight. Sired by Riverview Dazzle and out of Birchmoor Viking, she was bred by the Barugh family and has previously dominated brood mare classes with foal at foot, last year across various shows. Reserve – Eynhallow Stud, Carse of Gowrie with the three-year-old filly, Eynhallow Dutch Corrie. Sired by Eynhallow Dutch Prince and out of Eynhallow Belle, she has previously stood champion at Fife Show, as well as junior champion at this year’s Royal Highland Show.