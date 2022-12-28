Scientists fight sheep scab across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists fight sheep scab across the UK

By Nancy Nicolson
December 28 2022, 3.08pm
New approaches to controlling sheep scab – which is estimated to cost the industry more than £80 million per year – are being pioneered by scientists at the Moredun Research Institute on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Scab causes significant production and welfare problems and treatment currently relies on organophosphate (OP) dips and macrocyclic lactone (ML) injectables.

However, mite populations have become resistant to the MLs so the race is on to bring scab under control.

The Moredun work builds on the development of a blood test which can detect the disease before the appearance of clinical signs, meaning it can be found before it has a chance to spread.

Sheep scab projects are taking place across the UK.

One of the projects, which is funded by the Scottish Government,  is taking place in Lewis and Harris and involves using the blood test to screen flocks at scanning during February 2023, identifying areas where further support is required to better control sheep scab.

Other projects include pilots ahead of the proposed All Wales Sheep Scab Eradication Programme , and in England the ‘For Flock’s Sake’ project, funded by the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE), involves 300 farmers working together in clusters across three hotspot regions for scab: The North; the Midlands; and the South West.

The project offers a combination of on-farm advice, best practice training, free blood testing and has filled an important gap in scab control, with an incredible response from the farmers.

Dr Stewart Burgess.

The project leader, Dr Stewart Burgess, said: “The levels of engagement and enthusiasm have been really promising, in some clusters the coordinators have more farmers than can be funded. The local vets have responded fantastically with some leading their own clusters, encouraging their clients to get involved”.

The project in Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland Sheep Say Stamp Out Scab) has recruited 100 farmers who are experiencing issues with scab, and is offering free veterinary advice, blood testing and supported treatments.

 

