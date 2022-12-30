Clarity plea over African Swine Fever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Clarity plea over African Swine Fever

By Nancy Nicolson
December 30 2022, 12.32pm
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.

Fears of an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) occuring in the UK have prompted the National Pig Association (NPA) to seek clarity on whether a regionalisation approach would be adopted by the EU for UK pork exports to member states if the disease is confirmed here.

Under the EU’s regulations, a region affected by ASF cannot sell pork products to other member states, however, other regions of the same country which are not affected by ASF can continue to export.

This rule has been applied in Germany, Italy and Poland, and the UK continues to import pork from ASF-free regions of affected countries.

However, the NSA says it remains unclear what the situation is now that the UK is no longer an EU member.

Pig farmers have been urged to review biosecurity as the threat posed by ASF remains high.

NPA chief executive, Lizzie Wilson said more immediate answers are needed.

“We don’t know if our trading partners would recognise regionalisation if we had an outbreak now,” she said.

“We need clarity on this because, if we don’t have regionalisation, it could mean a virtual blanket ban on pork exports from anywhere in the UK – and that would be catastrophic for a sector that has already suffered so much over the past two years.”

The NPA says it has been seeking answers from Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on the current situation and plans for new domestic legislation which are expected to be laid before parliament next year.

Defra said the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement stipulated that both parties should recognise the disease-free areas in place at the end of the Transition Period, reflecting the fact GB had to regionalise the EU for ASF, as some zones were in place before EU exit.

But it added: “If ASF is detected in GB, we would need to agree the process of regionalisation for GB exports with the EU.”

Meanwhile, producers have been urged to review all aspects of their biosecurity as the threat posed by ASF remains high.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
NFU Scotland chief appeals to consumers
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Native plant could help farmers make money from muck
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Jimmy Nicoll: Former Forfar cattle dealer and golf driving range owner
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Ancient Shetland barley could have an important future
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Scientists fight sheep scab across the UK
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Island farmers and crofters hit by ferry crisis
Brian Richardson (UK Head of Agriculture for Virgin Money) at Over Finlarg Farm
'Sit down and look deeply at 2023 survival’ - banker
Pete Black holding a Clydesdale horse.
COURIER OPINION: Fife farmer - and his industry - deserve more respect
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Meet the north Fife farming couple showcasing Scottish scenery, food, whisky, people and history

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Dundee stalwart Cammy Kerr has spoken of his desire to manage the Dark Blues one day.
Dundee are over their relegation hangover but complacency must be avoided warns Cammy Kerr
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson wants Premiership 'breathing space' - and beating Dundee United…
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Drey Wright
Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after 'criminal'…
SAFETY: UK pork exports to EU countries may be affected if an outbreak occurs here.
This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented