Farmers’ curling competition ends after 40-year run

By Erika Hay
January 29 2023, 9.46am
CONCENTRATION: The farmers' curling "high road" final was closely fought.
No other curling event in the world has enjoyed a sponsorship lasting 40 years, but the final Yara Farmers’ Curling Bonspiel has taken place at Dewars Centre, Perth.

The competition, which used to be called The European Farmers Bonspiel, started in 1983 when Norsk Hydro bought over Fisons and were keen to promote the name.

In those days a back page advert in the Farmers’ Weekly cost about £1500 and the late Bob McHugh of Norsk Hydro thought the firm could get better exposure by running an event.

He hatched a plan with two former world curling champions, Chuck Hay and John Bryden to create a farmer-specific curling event inviting farmers from all over Scotland as well as a few from other European countries.

During the early days of the competition, 80 teams took part making it the largest curling competition in the world and there was always a waiting list. Over 10,000 curlers have played in the Bonspiel since 1983.

The High Road winners: L-R: Lead  George McFadzean, Alan “Woodie” Wood, Skip  Roddy Thomson, Ewan Kyle and Duncan McFadzean.

Alan Wood has been instrumental in organising and hosting the curlers at Perth from the start, and although he retired a few years ago, he came back every year to run the event.

Speaking at the prize-giving he said: “We have welcomed customers and curlers from the Black Isle to the Borders and made life-long friends over the last 40 years.”

Although the first event was in 1983, the last two years were missed because of Covid so there has only been 38 competitions.

The “Low Road” winners: L-R: John Middleton of Yara UK, Peter McIntyre, Alan “Woodie” Wood, skip  Peter Fraser,  lead  John Fraser and Iain Fraser.

Peter Smith, commercial director for Yara UK said: “This event has been fantastic for Yara, bringing us closer to our customers but we feel that 40 years is a good time to sign off and we will focus on sponsoring and hosting other events in the future.”

The final winning rink was skipped by Aberfeldy farmer, Roddy Thomson with George McFadzean, Duncan McFadzean and Ewan Kyle making up the team, the same set up that won it the last time it was held in 2020.

The ladies  team winners L-R: Lead  Karen Neil, John Middleton of  Yara UK, Mhairi Brown, Alan “Woodie” Wood, skip  Anne Shaw, Barbara Shaw and Christy Barron.

In a very close final, which came down to the last shot, they beat the Scottish Honeyberry Growers team from Perth and Angus of David and Finlay Hay, Neil Bryden and Angus Dowell.

The low road winners were the Munlochy team of John, Ian and Peter Fraser and Peter McIntyre, while runners up were Forfar curlers, Colin Inglis, Ewan Mitchell, Sean Smith and Alan Joiner.

The ladies prize went to Karen Neil, Mhairi Brown,  Anne Shaw, Barbara Shaw and Christy Barron.

