Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes

By Nancy Nicolson
February 7 2023, 5.52pm Updated: February 7 2023, 6.00pm
GROWTH: Scotland’s seed potato exporters are looking to connect with buyers from around the world in Berlin.
Some of Scotland’s top seed potato exporters are in Berlin this week, showcasing their produce and exploring new export opportunities at the world’s largest trade show for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Fruit Logistica, which brings together 3,300 exhibitors and 72,000 visitors from 135 countries, is seen as an opportunity for seed potato buyers and importers to connect with exporters from Scotland, which has a long-established reputation for growing high health status, premium produce.

The Scottish Agri Export Hub has secured stand space at the event to provide exporters with a platform to promote their products, conduct business and network with key influencers.

The hub’s manager, Patrick Hughes, said: “Our seed potatoes are recognised for being of high health and high quality, and there is significant demand for them on the global market.

Patrick Hughes manages the Scottish Agri Export Hub.

“Despite the prohibition on the import of Scottish seed potatoes into the EU, there are undoubtedly huge opportunities in alternative international markets, and we are keen to support our growers in any way we
can.

“Events such as Fruit Logistica offer a fantastic platform to create and develop new business contacts and open up new markets for Scottish agricultural produce for the benefit of primary producers.”

One of the exporters attending the event is Sandy McGowan, of Cygnet PEP in Milnathort.

Sandy McGowan of Cygnet PEP.

He said: “International trade events like Fruit Logistica are a key component to growing the export potential of our potato business.

“Many of our clients will be attending the event in-person for the first time in three years and this provides the perfect platform to re-connect, strengthen relationships, and build international sales.”

The Scottish Agri Export Hub stand will form part of the British Exhibitor Group organised by the Commercial Horticulture Association.

