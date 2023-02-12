Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom

By Finlay McIntyre
February 12 2023, 8.04am Updated: February 12 2023, 8.18am
WILD IDEA: There are differing views on lynx reintroduction in Scotland, but it’s helpful to have an informed discussion on the matter.
Well, dear reader, the blethers come as usual from the kitchen table, scribed in the wee small hours and as ever at the coo’s tail! It aye just seems to be a busy old time.

I was recently drawn to the great Theodore Roosevelt’s Man in the Arena speech, one that I think sums up the best and worst of human nature.

Some chiels are just set to be like empty drums, loud and not much else, while others get on and do.

He was a remarkable cratur by all accounts, and as I sit and pen away, suitcases up and down the country will be getting the stoor dichted off and the good shirts will be getting a press, as the annual migration to Glasgow draws near for the NFU Scotland annual meeting.

It’s likely the one time of the year that brogues and sports jackets are in vogue in the “dear green place”. I wish all attendees and staff and office bearers well. We are lucky to have folk that give up so much time to ensure the wellbeing of our farming community.

I was sorry to have missed a parliamentary reception at Holyrood due to a dose of the lurgy.

By all accounts it was a very worthwhile event that highlighted the importance our wonderful red meat industry plays in supporting our fragile rural communities.

The importance of red meat was highlighted at a reception at Holyrood.

Professor Alice Stanton delivered a very well received presentation on her research and work in this field that dispels some of the myths our detractors claim as fact. We should cheer QMS on for hosting this event promoting the importance of our industry and getting this important message over to our politicians and others.

On the farm front, the scanner mannie got a call today so it’s getting to that time of year again – cows are entering their final stages of pregnancy and are doing well on lovely silage.

We have started trading some fatstock and the synopsis so far would be cattle: braw, sheep: naw braw. It’s early yet, though, and we must live in hope of a wee lift in the sheep job.

Today I had an interesting blether regarding lynx reintroduction with a lovely chap from Essex who was up here working on some rewilding projects.

While we were poles apart on that issue, there was a great deal we did agree on.

Landscape

He was passionate about what his ambitions are for our landscape, but appreciated my perspective and seemed to genuinely understand the concerns of an already beleaguered hill farming community. We must always engage, and it doesn’t always have to be a coorse exchange.

I don’t for a minute think that I changed his outlook entirely, but I’m confident he left here on his drive south more enlightened. After discussion, he certainly agreed that paddock grazing on an extensive grazing hill system was a non starter.

As the great folk of our industry return home from Glasgow, I leave you with a little of Roosevelt’s words.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.

“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

I for one am grateful to have some great people in the arena championing our cause.

Finlay McIntyre is farms manager at Dunalasdair Estate,

