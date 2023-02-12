How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and ‘take back control’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and ‘take back control’

By Ian Forsyth
February 12 2023, 8.34am
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.

Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson works all over the world without having to leave home.

She is based in Dunfermline, but online technology means she can easily help clients globally.

The married mother-of-two explained: “Location is never an issue. Zoom sessions are just as effective as being in my office face to face.

“I’ve done some great work with people all around the world via my laptop.

“As a home-based anxiety specialist, I am able to do a job I love and still be there for my family, which I am very grateful for.”

Katy had a variety of jobs after studying at college, but what she really wanted to do was help people on a personal level.

She explained how an advert in a magazine was the catalyst for her career.

“One day, while reading a holistic health magazine, I saw an advert for a hypnotherapy school.

“A bell rang in my head, and I knew that was what I wanted to do. So I went for it, and I got myself qualified as a clinical and analytical hypnotherapist.”

Katy Stevenson’s Hypnotherapy became official on Valentine’s Day 2009. Nearly 14 years later, she says she loves helping her clients.

She said: “Over the years, I’ve added to my skills to be able to help others quickly.

“I love learning new things and better ways to help my clients.

“Hypnotherapy may sound scary to some people, as they associate it with control being taken away from them and putting them in a vulnerable position.

“However, once my clients have experienced it, they love it.

“It gives them back the control of their lives, which they’d given away to fear, worry and self-doubt.”

Fife mum helping others overcome anxiety

The issues she can help with range from anxiety and depression to burnout and sleep issues.

Katy said theses issues can have a huge impact on her clients’ lives.

“It affects their relationships with friends, family, and their partners.

“It can reduce their concentration levels, therefore affecting the quality of their work.

“Many feel much more irritable and they struggle to deal with even small incidences.

“Helping my clients overcome the underlying issues gets them back into the right headspace so they can live a happier, calmer, and a much more contented life.”

Katy helps people overcome a range of issues including fear, low self-esteem and grief. Image: Katy Stevenson..

Katy began to specialise in anxiety in 2019 after realising it was an issue affecting a huge percentage of her clients.

She said her programme can allow people to achieve changes in their lives in only four sessions.

“Having struggled with trauma, anxiety, and depression in my own life, I feel that I have a real insight to the issues my clients have.

“I can offer an insider’s perspective on how I managed to overcome my own issues and got myself back on my feet. I feel that this makes me a great therapist to all my clients.

“Even after one session my clients report back feeling lighter and more empowered, which is lovely.”

Clients of all ages

She said her clients range in ages, but that since the Covid pandemic the number of young people she sees has soared.

Most of her appointments are held online, though she does see a small number of local clients face-to-face.

Katy says she has a busy but balanced work life, working from her home office.

“My job is extremely satisfying, and I love what I do.

“How many people get to help people on such a level that it changes their client’s lives, forever? All whilst raising my two sons, being able to be there for them when needed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

A plane takes off past the control tower at Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow workers to vote on strike action in pay dispute
Romance scammers often take weeks or months building up a rapport with their victims (Picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Warning about romance scammers issued ahead of Valentine’s Day
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
Disposable vapes are the cheapest e-cigarettes on the market (PA)
Call for excise tax on disposable vapes to deter children
The RMT said they had to reject the ‘dreadful offers’ (PA)
RMT union rejects ‘final offers’ from Network Rail and train operating companies
Suppliers have agreed not to impose prepayment meters on customers
Shapps disappointed with energy suppliers’ plans over prepayment meters
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee 'institution' to close this weekend after 37 years
2
Barclays and NatWest will kickstart the crucial reporting season for the banking sector (Alamy/PA)
Two of UK’s biggest banks to kickstart reporting season for sector
All is to support a scheme to give 400 girls aged between 15 and 18 an insight into the electronics industry (Yui Mok/PA)
Apple supports scheme to encourage more girls into electronics career
A member of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on a picket line (Jacob King/PA)
RMT union rejects latest offers from Network Rail and train operating companies

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI
'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea
Eurasian Lynx (Lynx lynx); Shutterstock ID 456905368; c4c6e14a-f7e9-4864-b802-ce8c2a0ee3a8
Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Ms Gougeon addressed NFUS conference Picture shows; Cab Sec for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon. Glasgow. Supplied by NFUS Date; 10/02/2023
Gougeon's farm policy speech fails to deliver detail
Building exterior of the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie. Kim Cessford - 08.02.13 - pictured is the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie - words from Andy
Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick 04/10/2020
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for…
the residents affected by the failed Newburgh street lights
Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented