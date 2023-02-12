‘Close call’ moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Close call’ moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea

By Poppy Watson
February 12 2023, 9.00am
Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI
Lifeguard Josh Muir. Image: RNLI

A Broughty Ferry lifeguard has told of the moment he managed to pull a group of three paddleboarders to safety as they were dragged out to sea in strong currents.

Josh Muir, 20, raised the alarm after seeing the trio huddled together on the same board near Broughty Ferry Castle – with just one paddle and no buoyancy aid.

He and fellow lifeguard Parrish Whitlaw called for a lifeboat before grabbing their rescue boards and jumping into the water.

Due to the spring tides at the time, the currents around the castle were even stronger than usual.

‘It was a pretty close call’

Josh, who studies computer science at St Andrews University, has recalled last August’s incident as the RNLI drives for new recruits ahead of the summer.

He told The Courier: “Broughty Ferry beach – because of the nature of the Tay – has a very strong current.

“The paddleboarders were starting to be pulled towards the middle of the Tay, so myself and another lifeguard went out after them.

“As we started making our way towards them they started to wave.

“They were quite far away from the beach – it was where the currents were getting stronger and stronger – so it was a pretty close call.”

Josh patrols Aberdour beach in Fife. Image: RNLI

Once the lifeguards reached the group, Josh used a rope to tow two of the casualties back on their paddleboard, while Parrish assisted the third person on his rescue board.

The lifeboat was stood down when they reached the shore.

Josh said: “We took them back into the harbour and onto the beach.

“They were a bit cold and a bit hypothermic but on the whole OK.

“It was their first time out on a paddleboard and not a great result for them.”

Paddleboards ‘biggest threat’ at the beach

It is one of many paddleboarding incidents that Josh has dealt with in his four years as a lifeguard.

He said: “The biggest threat we see is paddleboards and inflatables, it is the thing we deal with the most often.

“Quite often when you sit in one of these inflatables it will just catch the wind and start getting blown away from the beach, and it can be really hard to get back in.

“Often we’ll need to go out just to give them a bit of help and pull them back.”

He says there has been a marked increase in such incidents since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Broughty Ferry’s lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The RNLI has saved the lives of 59 paddleboarders in the last 10 years with 75% (44) of those happening since 2020.

The charity urges anyone paddleboarding to wear a life jacket and carry a means of communication with them, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof case.

They say it is also important to check the local forecast for wind, tide and swell before heading out.

RNLI advice says if you spot someone in difficulty on the coast, resist the urge to enter the water to help. Instead, call 999 and ask for the coastguard. On a lifeguard-patrolled beach, alert the lifeguards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Building exterior of the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie. Kim Cessford - 08.02.13 - pictured is the Invergowrie Medical Practice, Errol Road, Invergowrie - words from Andy
Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
A pupil being filmed while another films on a mobile phone. Image: Shutterstock
Bullying in schools has been an issue 'forever', say Fife and Tayside teachers -…
2
Tom Harwood, John Wyman and Mary Harwood celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Miley in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson.
From litter-strewn Lochee railway track to celebrated nature reserve - The Miley turns 30
Fraser Smith, owner of EH9 Espresso, and Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, have different payment preferences.
Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses…
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
Fife anxiety specialist and hypnotherapist Katy Stevenson. Image: Katy Stevenson.
How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control'
Eurasian Lynx (Lynx lynx); Shutterstock ID 456905368; c4c6e14a-f7e9-4864-b802-ce8c2a0ee3a8
Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Ms Gougeon addressed NFUS conference Picture shows; Cab Sec for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon. Glasgow. Supplied by NFUS Date; 10/02/2023
Gougeon's farm policy speech fails to deliver detail
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
Make The Hebridean Baker's romkugler. Image: PA Photo/Susie Lowe
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
Banchory Lodge Hotel. Picture by Kenny Elrick 04/10/2020
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for…
the residents affected by the failed Newburgh street lights
Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail
Finn Russell's brilliant offload sparked Scotland to their record win.
Scotland 35 Wales 7: Second half romp has Scotland two-from-two with a record win…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented