Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark By Jamie McKenzie February 12 2023, 9.00am Nathan Taylor impersonated a police officer. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks Friday court round-up — 'Serious organised crime' drugs charges in Broughty Ferry Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years… Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of… Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk Dundee heroin dealer slammed by sheriff after city drug death probe Office boss embezzled £16k from Perthshire shed firm Perthshire former police officer on child abuse sharing charge Housing Association fined after Fife woman died choking on marshmallow Most Read 1 Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar 2 Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee 3 Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis… 4 Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years… 5 Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years 6 James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig 7 Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks 8 Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee 9 Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath 10 Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners More from The Courier 'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control' Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom Gougeon's farm policy speech fails to deliver detail Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for… Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail Scotland 35 Wales 7: Second half romp has Scotland two-from-two with a record win… Editor's Picks Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks New ‘world-class’ golf course development at St Andrews’ Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead Bullying in schools has been an issue ‘forever’, say Fife and Tayside teachers – but smart phones have made it worse Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed Tayside Is cash still king or will card rule supreme? Dundee food and drink businesses have their say How Dundee households can get help with fuel poverty Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years is jailed Kenny Berry: Former Dundee carpet retailer dies aged 72 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 4 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 5 STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents 6 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 7 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 8 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 5 Dundee talking points as Dark Blues throw away cup final spot with Raith Rovers inflicting more penalty pain