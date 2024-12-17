Fife and Dundee vertical farming tech firm to make it big in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife and Dundee vertical farming tech firm to make it big in New York

Intelligent Growth Solutions is working with a US-based partner to deliver a system to grow more than a billion plants a year.

By Keith Findlay
Intelligent Growth Solutions' crop research centre in Dundee
Intelligent Growth Solutions' crop research centre in Dundee. Image: IGS

Scottish vertical farming technology will be at the heart of a new “GigaFarm” in the state of New York.

The 387,500sq ft facility will be built in Cobleskill, a small town in Schoharie County.

It is being developed by New York-based Empire State Greenhouses (ESG) in partnership with Scottish vertical farming pioneer Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS).

A total of 100 “growth towers” will produce nearly 3,000 tons of fresh produce annually.

A further 690 tons a year will be grown in on-site greenhouses.

Scottish firm has operations on both sides of the Atlantic

IGS has its headquarters in Edinburgh, but technology development is spread across sites in Fife and Dundee.

Its engineering innovation centre is in Inverkeithing,

And its crop research centre is based at the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie.

The company also has a US office, in Loveland, Colorado.

Slashing food production costs

In Cobleskill, vertical farming towers supplied by IGS will be integrated into a network of facilities including renewable energy generation and food-energy-waste systems.

This setup is expected to eliminate one-third of the cost of food deriving from energy.

Map showing Cobleskill, New York
The new “GigaFarm” will be built in Cobleskill, New York. Image: Shutterstock

When fully operational, the facility will be capable of producing more than a billion plants every year.

As many as 50 different crop types will be grown, resulting in fresh produce with minimal food miles year-round.

We’re creating a resilient, carbon-negative model for US agriculture.”

IGS chief executive Andrew Lloyd said: “IGS is delighted to partner with ESG on this groundbreaking project.

“From the outset, both our organisations have shared a holistic vision of vertical farming – one that unites cutting-edge technology with robust, renewable energy systems.

“We’re creating a resilient, carbon-negative model for US agriculture, capable of delivering fresh, local produce to communities year-round.”

IGS chief executive Andrew Lloyd. Image: IGS

Mr Lloyd added: “The Cobleskill site’s positioning in rural upstate New York delivers IGS, as a relatively new name on the vertical farming scene in North America, an exceptionally strong foothold to partner with ESG in the potential development of future sites.”

Agriculture and energy ‘inextricably linked’

ESG president and chairman Louis Ferro said: “The state of global agriculture is at a crossroads between climate change, land and water resources.

“Rising populations, posing an increasing challenge to our ability to feed ourselves.

“Agriculture and energy are inextricably linked.

“Working closely with IGS, we are building a new paradigm.

An IGS vertical farming growth tower.
An IGS vertical farming growth tower. Image: IGS

“This is a new type of farming, built on a circular economy model, creating a resilient food system with a carbon-negative footprint.”

The facility is also co-located alongside SUNY Cobleskill, one of America’s top colleges of agriculture and technology.

ESG plans to bring more than 185 full time jobs and in excess of 400 indirect jobs to the area.

First Minister John Swinney takes a closer look at vertical farming growth towers during a visit to IGS in Dundee earlier this year.
First Minister John Swinney takes a closer look at vertical farming growth towers during a visit to IGS in Dundee earlier this year. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Founded in 2013, IGS partners with growers to address and overcome real-world challenges with science-backed, proven technology, helping them to produce consistent, high-quality plants.

The firm launched its crop research centre in Invergowrie in 2018.

And it opened its engineering innovation centre in Inverkeithing in 2021.

IGS is also at the heart of a project aimed at replacing 1% of fresh produce imports into the United Arab Emirates. Construction has started on the sustainable food production system on just 900,000sq ft of land in Dubai’s Food Tech Valley.

