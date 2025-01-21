Stirlingshire dairy cow numbers buck national trend

The number of dairy cows around Scotland fell during 2024, new figures show.

According to the Scottish Dairy Cattle Association (SDCA), there were 180,391 of them in 764 herds on New Year’s Day 2025.

This was down from 180,648 cows – 257 fewer – across 794 herds on January 1 last year.

Scottish dairy herd numbers falling

The longer term picture in terms of herd numbers is one of a much sharper decline

These have decreased by 23.7% over the past decade.

But the average herd size continues to rise and now stands at 236, up by nine year-on-year.

Ayrshire saw the biggest decrease last year, with a net loss of 15 herds.

It was followed by Dumfriesshire, where there was a net loss of five herds.

But both these areas also saw new dairy herds start up and there are more to come this year.

Around the regions

Aberdeenshire saw total dairy cow numbers fall to 3,225, from 3,239 a year ago.

Figures for the old county area of Morayshire show a decline to 1,452 from 1,528 previously.

There was a slight drop in Inverness-shire, while Ross & Cromarty saw no change.

Angus saw total dairy cow numbers fall to 1,814, from 1,839 a year ago.

And there was a sharp decline in Perthshire to 388, from 50 previously.

Stirlingshire bucked the national trend, with cow numbers up by 49 at 6,588.

Animals officially “milk recorded” now represent 73% of Scotland’s dairy cow population.

There was also an increase in milk sample monitoring for somatic cell count, pregnancy diagnosis and disease testing last year.

SDCA said dairy farmers, milk processors and industry partners were all aware of animal welfare and the importance and financial benefits of improving milk quality and reducing disease.

Scottish dairy farmers facing ‘difficult decisions’

Janette Mathie, the association’s secretary, added: “ Some Scottish dairy farmers will be making difficult decisions about their future during 2025.

“But there is still determination and dedication in producing high quality milk and dairy products, and breeding superior dairy cattle.”

Ms Mathie said the main reasons why herd numbers are in decline is due to farmer retirements and diversification.

She added: “It is encouraging that some farms which have been sold have been taken over by new buyers.

“And there are new dairies due to start dairying in 2025.”

The figures were collated through local knowledge of milk recording organisations and advisers, artificial insemination data and by contacting farmers to get cow numbers.

Scottish Government agriculture census data suggests the total number of dairy cows rose by 5.8% to 179,600 during the decade to 2024.

Minister outlines dairy commitment

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “We are driving forward a number of actions to improve the sustainability of farming.”

And reiterating the government’s commitment to this “vital” economic sector, Mr Fairlie highlighted continued support for both the Scottish Dairy Growth Board and Scottish Dairy Hub.