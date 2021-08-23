Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
Business & Environment / Transport

‘Two tier’ electric vehicle charging would be ‘unthinkable’ for petrol drivers, says retired Angus lawyer

By Peter John Meiklem
August 23 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 23 2021, 9.24am
Mike Devine poses before charging his EV in Forfar
Mike Devine before charging his Peugeot e208 in Forfar.

A retired Angus lawyer has said incoming electric vehicle (EV) charges would be “unthinkable” for petrol and diesel drivers.

Mike Devine, 69, is raising significant concerns about an emerging “two tier” charging system that will see drivers using public chargers paying far more than those topping up their vehicles at home.

Mike lives in a retirement home in Forfar. That means his only option is to use council owned charging points which, from November, will be significantly more expensive.

Why is it unfair?

He said: “Asking a minority of motorists to pay £20 for a gallon of fuel while the rest pay £6 would be unthinkable.

“But that example illustrates the disadvantage faced by EV owners who can’t charge at home.”

Many local authorities – including Angus Council – currently waive charging fees as part of a deal with the Scottish Government to encourage more electric car sales.

Mike at the wheel of his Peugeot e208.

Angus is among those authorities planning to introduce charges later this year, asking drivers to pay rates far in excess of those paid by drivers who charge their vehicles at home.

Mike said: “Come November it will cost me 23p per kWh to charge my car.

“In the same street there are houses with off-street parking where an owner there with a home charger could fuel a vehicle on a night time rate as low as 4p per kWh.”

What can be done to improve EV charging in Angus?

He wants to see either an Angus discount scheme for local drivers or a reduced tariff during off peak periods.

Mike has been driving an electric car since 2017, currently a Peugeot e208.

He said councils “have done magnificently” in providing electrical vehicle charging infrastructure.

Charging up at Orchardbank in Forfar.

He is, however, worried the charging issue will put people off buying electric vehicles.

“Now my wife and I have signed on for driving electric it would be very difficult to go back.

“Although, it doesn’t make financial sense to be driving electric. A petrol version of my car is £9,000 cheaper and there’s no way you can recoup that.

“I’m certainly no eco-warrior, but I do believe we’re doing our bit.”

Is anything going to change?

An Angus Council spokeswoman said the local authority had commissioned a report into the issue, which was due later this year.

She said: “We are seeking to ensure that charging for energy for EVs is as straightforward as possible.

“It is acknowledged that the home tariffs for electricity are cheaper than the costs to the council.”

She said EV infrastructure had been focused on public car parks, in line with government advice.

“We will be considering our plans for further provision of infrastructure in residential areas, and also on-street, in the coming months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]