New bike for Christmas? How to get bitten by the cycling bug – and there’s definitely no need for lycra

An error occurred. Please try again.

Maybe you’ve been lucky enough to get a new bike for Christmas. Or maybe you want to take up cycling in the New Year? We spoke to the experts at Gallatown Bike Hub to help you start your journey.

If you’ve not been on a bike before or haven’t cycled for a while, that’s no barrier to getting started.

Gallatown Bike Hub in Kirkcaldy is a social enterprise changing lives by getting people off their sofas and on to the saddle.

John Rodger, 29, is one of the people whose life has been transformed by getting involved in cycling thanks to the Hub.

He is now part of the team and is helping others do the same.

“We try to encourage the locals and the young people to get out and be active, and cycle as much as they can.

“We help them if they’ve not got bikes or if their bikes are broken. Or if they want to learn any mechanics, all that kind of stuff.”

It’s easy – ‘just get a bike’

All you need to start cycling is a bike and a helmet. And possibly a pair of gloves for colder weather.

Lycra is definitely not encouraged.

“First, just get a bike, and don’t look too much into all the gear that you need and stuff like that,” says John.

“The basics are just a helmet and, depending on the time of year, maybe a pair of gloves.

“A lot of people think you need everything, and it’s not necessarily like that.”

Once you’ve got the basic kit, it’s time to get started.

John advises novice cyclists to stay local.

“For me, when I was coming out of lockdown and I was trying to get back into cycling, a lot of it was just using the bike locally.

“Even if it was just going to the shop, or if I was visiting family. I would just cycle a couple of streets away and get used to the bike that way.”

Go somewhere quiet

If you haven’t been on a bike before, you might be reluctant to take to the road.

John suggested heading to your local woodland if you find the local park a bit public.

“Some people don’t like going to a local park because a lot of people get the fear of people watching them.

“Well lit up woodland areas are probably the perfect place. There are no houses round about you. You don’t have to worry about how you look or how fast you’re going. You can just cycle and get on with it.”

If you do have the confidence to negotiate a bit of traffic, the first thing you should do is familiarise yourself with the Highway Code.

The websites of Road Safety Scotland and Cycling Scotland also have information about staying safe.

John advises new cyclists to research local routes and wear high visibility garments.

“If you’re not really confident, I’d maybe wear a lot of high vis just to start with.

“Maybe more than you think you’ll need.

“Then just try and plan your routes, and stay in quieter areas.”

Try cycling – it could change your life

Most of the people who come to Gallatown Bike Hub are beginners.

Some are older and retired, and looking to start something new.

“It’s just getting people out, and cycling, and being more active.

“We do a Friday cycle here and there are a lot of people who were beginners or didn’t cycle and now they’re just constantly out on their bike.

“A lot of people were sitting in the house quite a bit. I know people that used to just sit on their computer or their Xbox and that was basically their hobby.

“And when they’ve found cycling, that was them. I don’t think they’ve ever switched it back on since.”