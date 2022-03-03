Did Perth and Kinross Council chiefs squander £1m active travel funding opportunity?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Did Perth and Kinross Council chiefs squander £1m active travel funding opportunity?

By Peter John Meiklem
March 3 2022, 6.30am Updated: March 3 2022, 9.19am
Perth cycling advocate To go with story by Peter John Meiklem. Perth cycle lane funding row Picture shows; Roger Humphry. NA. Supplied by Roger Humphry
Roger Humphry.

Perth council chiefs backtracked on ambitious plans to install temporary cycle lanes on key routes in the city, it has emerged.

Cycling organisation Sustrans allocated more than £1 million to the local authority as part of the £30m Spaces for People programme.

The Spaces for People scheme aimed to make walking, cycling and wheeling easier during the pandemic.

PKC drew up plans for cycle lanes in Balhousie, the High Street, Tay Street, Atholl  Street, Edinburgh and Glasgow Road.

Glasgow Road is the main link between the Park and Ride close to the Broxden roundabout and the city centre.

Council chiefs scrapped some temporary cycle lanes projects before they could be evaluated. They never started others.

The local authority spent the money on pedestrian crossings, 20mph zones and traffic-free areas around schools instead.

Temporary cycle lanes proved controversial across Scotland.

Some proved popular, including changes to Union Street in Dundee.

But others provoked stiff opposition from some local business owners; for example, in St Andrews.

Did PKC chiefs waste cycle funding opportunity?

Perth cyclist Roger Humphry is Cycling UK ambassador for Perth and Kinross.

He said Perth and Kinross officials worked hard to develop the proposals but councillors “seemed to lack the will” to deliver them.

He said: “We have a stretched group of excellent officials who understand well the sorts of projects needed to help make life safer for our healthier and more efficient travel options.

“These officials worked their derrieres off to put in a very good, ambitious and successful bid with councillor support.

“However, when it came to implementation the councillors seemed to lack the will.”

Roger is standing for the Scottish Green Party in the forthcoming council elections.

“Councillors were sometimes pressurised by pop-up campaigns and called them ‘consultation’ as justification.

“Some of what is needed for Perth to become safer, cleaner and easier to move around is money for active travel, but mostly it needs more political will to match the available funding.”

Why is cycle funding in Perth under the microscope?

The local authority’s commitment to active travel is under scrutiny since it emerged funding for a separate project on Dunkeld Road has been downgraded from a guaranteed £6.5m to around £420,000.

Sustrans officials made the decision after close discussions with their PKC counterparts.

The decision reflected a change in the way the body allocates Scottish Government funding after the pandemic as well as a “lack of significant progress” in the Perth project since it first won the £6.5m funding.

A spokesman stressed Sustrans is still working with PKC on future funding bids.

What did Perth and Kinross residents get for £1m active travel funding?

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesman said Spaces for People funding delivered two toucan crossings, among many other “interventions”, “saving the council a significant amount of future years’ capital budgets”.

He said PKC delivered more than 70 20mph speed limits, more than 40 40mph speed limits and six new 30mph speed limits.

The council created parking-free areas around eight schools, changed more than 500 pedestrian crossings to automatic detection and installed 40 contactless push button crossings.

“While some temporary measures were introduced and subsequently removed as restrictions were eased, the exercise has been extremely worthwhile.”

He said some cycle lane proposals “did not proceed following consultation with residents” while other plans “did not meet Spaces for People criteria” or “would have had a negative impact on traffic movement”.

“Such adjustments to the programme reflect our commitment to fully assess the needs and impacts of proposals and indeed consider the views of businesses and communities. “

A Sustrans spokesman highlighted the projects councillors did implement.

“Some of these initiatives have been so successful that Perth will look to make these permanent,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]