The Great British Rail Sale: Where can you go from Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus for less than £30?

People across Courier Country could enjoy discounted train travel throughout spring as some tickets are slashed by as much as half.

Throughout April and May, passengers can snap up discounted fares as part of the Great British Rail Sale.

The UK government’s department for transport has worked with its operators to organise more than a million discounted tickets, UK-wide.

ScotRail trains are not taking part in the promotion.

UK government officials hope the discounts will encourage households to travel even as many deal with large increases to the cost of living.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, April 19.

Here are some of the most eye-catching return off-peak fares from Perth, Dundee, Angus and Fife.

The Great British Rail Sale organisers are encouraging people to travel around the UK, or reconnect with friends and loved ones, as Covid restrictions continue to ease.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Tickets are available on selected advance fares from Tuesday, April 19 with passengers able to purchase available tickets through the National Rail website.