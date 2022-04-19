The Great British Rail Sale: Where can you go from Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus for less than £30?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Great British Rail Sale: Where can you go from Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus for less than £30?

By Peter John Meiklem
April 19 2022, 4.21pm Updated: April 19 2022, 6.27pm
An LNER train - one company taking part in the promotion.
An LNER train - one company taking part in the promotion.

People across Courier Country could enjoy discounted train travel throughout spring as some tickets are slashed by as much as half.

Throughout April and May, passengers can snap up discounted fares as part of the Great British Rail Sale.

The UK government’s department for transport has worked with its operators to organise more than a million discounted tickets, UK-wide.

ScotRail trains are not taking part in the promotion.

UK government officials hope the discounts will encourage households to travel even as many deal with large increases to the cost of living.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, April 19.

Here are some of the most eye-catching return off-peak fares from Perth, Dundee, Angus and Fife.

Discounted fares in the Great British Rail Sale.
Some of the most eye-catching fares advertised on the site on Tuesday, April 19.

The Great British Rail Sale organisers are encouraging people to travel around the UK, or reconnect with friends and loved ones, as Covid restrictions continue to ease.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Tickets are available on selected advance fares from Tuesday, April 19 with passengers able to purchase available tickets through the National Rail website.

