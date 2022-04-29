Would you pay £50k to fix the ‘most potholed road’ in Angus?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Would you pay £50k to fix the ‘most potholed road’ in Angus?

By Aileen Robertson
April 29 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 29 2022, 9.18am
potholes Angus
Mario Rizza at Braehead Road in Letham.

There are fears potholes in an Angus village are so bad they could cause a fatal accident.

And residents have been told they may have to pay £50,000 each to fix them before the local authority’s bin lorries can safely use the road.

Mario Rizzia, 49, has lived in Letham, near Forfar, all his life.

He says the craters in Braehead Road are not just a hazard for motorists.

“There are numerous old folk who have tripped and really hurt themselves.

“It’s a regular occurrence. Every few months somebody else is getting hurt.

Braehead Road in all its potholed glory.

“All it takes is for somebody to bang their head on the wrong side of a pothole and it’s not just a case of a broken bone.

“It’s the luck of the draw when you fall.”

Hunting for the most potholed road in Angus

I asked Angus residents on social media to suggest the most potholed road in the county.

More than 100 people got in touch, naming spots in Montrose, Brechin and Carnoustie.

But the roads around Letham appeared to be in particularly poor condition.

The road we have featured, Braehead Road, is an unadopted road – so the council has no legal responsibility to maintain it.

So it might seem harsh to highlight problems there ahead of Scottish local elections.

But members of the community there feel the council has a duty to step in.

They feel they have been abandoned by the council – living in a village which is home to more than 10% of the region’s 175 unadopted roads.

Braehead Road is so bad Mario’s six-year-old daughter was previously injured by a pothole.

She was five when the accident happened as she played in the street on a pedal cart.

“She managed to get kicked off by one of the potholes and hit the edge of the pothole with her back and her side.

“There were marks all up and down her body.”

What’s next for Letham community?

Because Angus Council is not responsible for unadopted roads, residents have to shoulder the cost of maintaining them.

Council officials have said they would consider adopting the road, but only if residents pay to bring it up to an acceptable standard.

But fixing the carriageway could cost each household in the street upwards of £50,000.

There are no shortage of craters in Braehead Road.

Meanwhile, the council has told Braehead Road residents that bin lorries can’t use the route until it is “brought up to an acceptable standard for our refuse collection vehicles to travel on.”

Mario says residents are being “ignored and ignored about numerous safety issues.”

He adds: “We don’t know what to do.

“Folk have been hurt.”

Angus Council say only ‘nine potholes’ awaiting repair

Having been inundated with responses when I asked readers where the pothole ‘hotspots’ were in Angus, the official line was rather different.

The council told me just nine potholes were awaiting repair at the start of the month.

This was their answer to a Freedom of Information request, asking how many potholes were awaiting repair on April 1.

However, the council does not count potholes on unadopted roads.

Letham community fighting back over ‘pothole’ misery

Fed up residents in Letham have taken matters into their own hands.

Mario is involved in running Letham’s Local Lottery – a scheme raising money for road repairs, local groups and good causes.

He says local volunteers are keen to “do something positive” for their community.

Angus potholes

And they are “chipping away” at the backlog of roads repairs as much as they can.

“We’re doing it ourselves.

“We’ve bought the equipment. We go out and prepare all the holes. We’ve got local businesses that help with a mini digger and that.

“We go to the quarry and pick up the tar ourselves.

“We’re doing it better than the council are at the moment.”

How has the council responded?

Council roads officials confirmed they would consider adopting Braehead Road in the future if it was brought up to “an adoptable standard”.

Meanwhile, a council spokesperson said: “As a private road, not on the list of public roads, it is the landowner and users’ responsibility.”

