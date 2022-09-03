Newburgh mum urges Stagecoach to save Fife town’s Sunday bus service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newburgh mum urges Stagecoach to save Fife town’s Sunday bus service

By Aileen Robertson
September 3 2022, 6.00am
Newburgh resident Megan Robertson says Stagecoach's proposed timetable changes will impact the most vulnerable in society.

Stagecoach plans to slash a Sunday bus service to Newburgh will leave vulnerable people isolated, says a local mum.

Megan Robertson, 37, recently moved to the town.

But she has since discovered the number 36 service she relies on could be stopped on Sundays.

Megan says phasing out the service, which links Perth and Glenrothes and stops in Newburgh, will impact on both her family life and the wider community.

“It’s crazy.

“I’ve moved here with my little girl. She goes to see her dad at the weekends but he’s not going to be able to have her over to the Sunday because he doesn’t drive and I don’t drive.”

Cutting off town transport links ‘isolating’

Community worker Megan is also worried about the impact bus cuts will have for people in the area.

Results of a study carried out during lockdown identified “a great deal of social isolation and poverty” across north east Fife.

Megan at the bus stop in Newburgh.

Megan warns the Stagecoach bus cuts could be “isolating” for many.

“I work with a lot of vulnerable people, and with people from all walks of life who experience all different kinds of deprivation.

“Whether it be isolation or financial, it doesn’t really matter.

“Taking off the bus on a Sunday is just adding to that.”

Megan says it is the wrong time to take buses off the road, with people across the country hit by the cost of living crisis.

“This is not going to be good for the community. It’s not building relationships with Stagecoach or trust in public transport as a reliable option.

“Especially when we’re looking at saving fuel and being ecologically friendly.”

Petition to save bus services

Stagecoach is currently running a consultation on the changes, which it is set to introduce at the end of October.

Meanwhile, Local Lib Dem politicians Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP have launched a petition. It calls on Stagecoach to reconsider the cuts.

Local politicians have started a petition calling for Stagecoach to rethink the changes.

Tay Coast Lib Dem councillor Gary Holt says the proposed Stagecoach bus timetables would have widespread ramifications.

“They will be serious for some, whether they use these bus services for health reasons, employment, social activities, or essential shopping.

“We have heard the testimony from residents highlighting the genuine hardship that individuals will face because of these changes.

“This is particularly true and acute for areas of abject rural poverty which have high cases of social isolation.”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said it is not possible to keep running its current timetable because of increased costs.

“We will always try to keep routes operational where we can, however where there are very low passenger numbers it is sometimes just not possible to do so.”

The spokesperson said the company was in active discussions with local authorities. She urged bus travellers to respond to the online consultation.

