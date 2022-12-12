Call for Fife rail depot to bring jobs to the Kingdom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Levenmouth campaigners say a Fife train drivers depot would deliver a jobs boost and more reliable rail services.

A crew depot was created at Tweedbank to support the Borders Railway, which was reopened in 2015.

The depot serves as a base for train crew and other railway workers. A Fife depot could remove the need for staff to travel from Perth and Edinburgh.

Allen Armstrong, who leads the Levenmouth Rail Campaign (LMRC), hopes the same can happen at Levenmouth.

“Experts have said up to 24 local jobs could be based here,” he said.

Maximising the benefits of the new railway

The line to Leven is scheduled to be back up and running in March 2024, having closed in 1969.

Allen said pending any news about a freight terminal, the campaign hopes a drivers depot could bring benefits for the local economy.

“We’re not rail experts, but we have been advised by rail experts.

“We think any opportunity that could further maximise the benefits the line brings needs to be pursued.”

He said LMRC members planned to discuss the depot idea with council officials early next year.

Allen said the depot would have multiple benefits – for Levenmouth and for ScotRail.

“There’s no such facility in Fife. The nearest ones are at Haymarket and at Perth.

“It should help the rail company operating it, and it brings the local economic benefit.

“If you have the depot – in other words, the drivers, conductors, the cleaners – based here, then from the rail companies’ point of view it offers the advantage of reliability.

“Because at the moment we understand they taxi them from Perth and Haymarket.

“You can imagine, in bad weather there may be difficulties.

“What we’re saying is it’s worth exploring further.”

Is a depot likely to happen in Levenmouth?

Campaigners are calling for the council to prepare a business case in favour of a train crew depot in Fife.

A Fife Council spokesperson made positive noises about the plans, stating officials were “happy to engage in any discussions with ScotRail”.

Meanwhile, ScotRail bosses have not made any promises but a spokesperson said: “We’re looking at various options for staffing the new Levenmouth branch.”