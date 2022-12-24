Stagecoach X7 strikes again as Brechin pensioner with angina pains forced to walk to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stagecoach X7 strikes again as Brechin pensioner with angina pains forced to walk to hospital

By Aileen Robertson
December 24 2022, 6.00am
Florence Barclay, who encountered problems travelling to hospital on the Stagecoach X7 bus.
Florence Barclay, 75. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

An Angus pensioner with angina pains was left struggling to get to a hospital appointment in Dundee after the Stagecoach X7 missed scheduled stops.

Barbara Barclay had to take her mum Florence to Dundee’s Royal Victoria Hospital during the cold snap when the pavements were covered in ice.

Florence, 75, had angina pains and needed to be seen by medical staff.

But Barbara, 55, said the bus didn’t serve the hospital as scheduled and the pair had to walk along the road in treacherous conditions.

“It was just atrocious. Absolutely atrocious,” said Barbara.

“We ended up walking on the road, because the pavements couldn’t be walked on.

“It was cold, and I was worried about her, the way she was.

“It tells you on the Stagecoach app that it’s meant to go past the Royal Victoria Hospital. But it didn’t.”

Stagecoach are now investigating the incident and have been in contact with Barbara.

X7 strikes again

The X7, which runs from Aberdeen to Perth Royal Infirmary, is a key service for people living in towns and villages along its route through Angus.

But it has come under fire after numerous cancellations. Stagecoach has blamed an industry-wide shortage of bus drivers for the poor performance of its services.

Stagecoach’s X7 service has been hit by a shortage of drivers. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.

This time the X7 turned up when it should have.

But Barbara says it drove straight past the hospital without driving into the grounds as it was supposed to.

She said the walk was around 300 yards – too far for someone suffering angina pains when conditions under foot are dangerous.

“My mum suffers from angina and other illnesses. She cant walk far.

“We had to walk from the top of the cemetery right down to the bottom and up to the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

Marathon trip home

They tried to catch the X7 at around 1pm from the hospital as they made their way home.

But Barbara said the same happened again.

“We had to do that twice.

“The next bus back to Montrose was at 1pm, but it just drove right past the hospital.

“So we had to walk down the road again and get to the bus stop at the cemetery and get a bus to Arbroath.

“We had to get a bus from Arbroath to Montrose, and my dad met us in Montrose.”

A Stagecoach representative has since been in touch with Barbara to discuss what happened.

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “We were very sorry to hear about the difficulties faced by this customer and their mother due to the X7 not serving the Royal Victoria Hospital as planned.

“We’re currently investigating the circumstances involved, and apologise sincerely for the inconvenience and distress.”

