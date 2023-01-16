Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers’ overtime pay as sickness hits services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Xplore Dundee bosses told to bring back drivers’ overtime pay as sickness hits services

By Joanna Bremner
January 16 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 16 2023, 10.26am
Bus driver shortages are due to cut overtime rates and winter sickness. Broughty Ferry resident Maria Patullo. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Bus driver shortages are due to cut overtime rates and winter sickness. Broughty Ferry resident Maria Patullo. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Dundee bus bosses have been told to restore driver overtime payments as service cancellations hit the city once again.

Passengers had enjoyed a more reliable level of service in the previous few months, but Xplore Dundee has again been forced to cancel scores of daily buses.

Managers have blamed increasing sickness levels.

But it has also emerged that the company is no longer paying a higher rate for overtime.

Dundee resident Maria Patullo, 75, gets an Xplore bus at least once a week.

“Drivers should always be getting an enhanced rate for overtime, without a doubt,” she said.

“If you do extra, you should definitely be compensated for it.”

Maria Patullo at a bus stop in Broughty Ferry. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson

Mrs Greenway, 81, has lived in Broughty Ferry for 50 years.

She said: “If they want drivers to work more, they have to pay them for it.

“Otherwise it is unfair.”

There is ‘no incentive’ for bus drivers to work overtime

The company offered a temporary “enhanced rate” between August and the end of December.

Drivers now receive their standard rate of £13.50 for any additional hours they work. It is understood that is one of the highest rates outside of London.

Dougie Maguire is trade union Unite’s regional co-ordinating officer.

“I do know that people are doing less overtime than they were,” he told The Courier.

“Once you’ve introduced an overtime rate and given people an incentive to work more hours than necessary, then you stop it, (drivers) will decide that they won’t do it anymore.”

Dougie Maguire, regional co-ordinating officer Unite the Union. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

Dougie continued: “There’s no incentive there.”

“At the end of the day, they’re supposed to be providing a public service and that includes making sure that people can travel and go about their daily business.”

Winter sickness behind cancellations

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “As across many workplaces, we have experienced an increase in absenteeism due to winter viruses and sickness.

“Following an extensive recruitment campaign during 2022, we successfully recruited experienced PCV drivers and new starts who have entered our driver training programme, returning our driver numbers to full complement.

“Whilst driver recruitment was taking place in the autumn, we offered a temporary higher rate for existing drivers who chose to work overtime in the lead-up to Christmas and New Year.

“This rate has now concluded in accordance with the date outlined at the start of arrangement and we continue to have drivers working overtime where required.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Transport

Broughty Ferry Beach as seen by a drone. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry parking plans could see spaces cut to promote active travel
8
Cold weather makes potholes worse. Will the incoming cold snap increase the risk? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Why are potholes in Tayside and Fife so bad right now and will the…
Some Broughty Ferry residents like Mary Wiseman would like to see Brook Street pedestrianised. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Does Broughty Ferry road closure chaos show why Brook Street should be pedestrianised?
The damaged plan on the runway at Dundee Airport
Landing gear 'collapsed' during Dundee Airport plane crash
The A9 at Dalwhinnie which was closed on Thursday after several lorries jack-knifed. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 reopens near Blair Atholl after seven lorries jack-knife
Steve Latto of the Criterion bar in St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs
3
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
'Really worried' bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
12
Glenfarg Community Bus Volunteers
Glenfarg group launches free bus as local services dwindle
School buses from Madras College at Craigtoun Country Park.
Concern as fleet of empty Madras College buses travel through St Andrews every day…
7
Eden project head of experience Blair Parkin
Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride
5

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented