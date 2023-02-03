Good for business or ‘horrific’ for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Good for business or ‘horrific’ for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans

By Aileen Robertson
February 3 2023, 6.00am
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Melpi Platani says parking is essential for those popping to the shops on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee’s Perth Road is one of six routes under consideration for new city cycle lanes.

Initial plans show the whole length of Perth Road is one option up for consideration.

However, this would inevitably involve sacrificing on street parking.

A second option could see a cycle lane follow Hawkhill after reaching Sinderins.

Image shows proposed cycle routes in Dundee.
One proposed route follows the narrower Perth Road. Most people we spoke to preferred the Hawkhill options. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

We spoke to shopper Melpi Platani after she parked on Perth Road. She said choosing Hawkhill for a cycle lane made sense.

“If they took away the parking, the little shops around here wouldn’t be able to have people stopping.

“If it is on the Hawkhill, which is wider, sure. And then you can still park here.”

She adds that she is “supportive of cyclists”.

Perth Road option would be ‘horrific for shops’

At Fraser’s Fruit and Veg, owner Fraser Reid agrees.

Fraser Reid of Fraser’s Fruit and Veg. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Hawkhill has wider areas to put in cycle paths. It’s got a huge pavement on the south side of it. So it seems a really obvious solution.”

He says the addition of cycle lanes on Hawkhill would make “no difference” to his business.

“Whereas the other one would make a massive difference to our business.

“I would imagine it would be horrific for shops to have something like that here.”

Fraser says past road closures had seen his business plummet by as much as 40%.

“It’s quite a noticeable number to be down when the cars can’t drive down or buses can’t access.

“Hawkhill’s just an easier place to do it.”

Shops have had ‘no consultation’ says Ian

Dundee City Council ran a public consultation on the initial plans towards the end of last year.

A council spokesperson said the next steps would be designing preferred routes and holding a further consultation.

But Ian Dunbar of West End Butchers says shop keepers should have been spoken to directly.

“We’ve had no consultation about this whatsoever.

“If you’re going to propose anything, why don’t you approach the people that it’s going to affect first?”

Ian Dunbar of West End Butchers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson<span style="color: #444444;font-family: Arial, sans-serif;font-size: 16px"> </span>

He says while Perth Road would be a “scenic route into Dundee” he would object if the cycle lanes were to run in front of his shop.

“It’s not just the shopkeepers and the businesses. It will affect the residents as well.

“I would object very strongly. If you block off any street, businesses will shut down and go somewhere else.”

‘Cyclists need better facilities’

Sue Steele says cycle lanes on the Perth Road could create problems.

“I’m not against cycle lanes in principle. I think cyclists need better facilities, which would also mean more people would cycle.

“But I’m not sure that it would work for this road.

“You’re going to get people parking illegally if that happens, and you’ll lose your cycle lane.”

However, Patric Lochi of Don Michele Italian Restaurant is more relaxed about the possibility of a cycle route outside his Perth Road premises.

Patrick Lochi manager of Don Michele Italian Restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Cycling is always good.

“I cycle myself.

“It definitely would help the whole Perth Road.

“The parking here is only 45 minutes. So people come here, do their shop and then they leave.

“If someone wants to stay longer there’s a car park at the back. So I don’t think it would affect things too much.”

