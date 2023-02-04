Could bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a hovercraft from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy could revive the flagging Fife town, say council bosses.

Labour councillors on both sides of the Forth have teamed up to revive the hovercraft plans.

The idea was previously abandoned when a viable commercial operator failed to materialise.

But Fife Council bosses are working on a feasibility study to consider if it could become a reality this time around.

Could a hovercraft link happen?

Rewind 15 years and the prospect of a hovercraft leaving the shores of Kirkcaldy was creating quite a buzz.

There were even trial hovercraft trips during the summer of 2007. The trial was a roaring success, with 32,000 passengers crossing the Forth between Kirkcaldy and Portobello.

But the plans came to nothing.

Despite this, Kirkcaldy Area Committee’s Labour convener Ian Cameron is buoyant about the fresh bid for a hovercraft link.

“Together with our partners in the City of Edinburgh there is a strong desire to make this happen,” he says.

“Kirkcaldy has the highest proportion of vacant town centre units in Fife.

“The creation of a direct link across the Forth will not only have an immediate impact on our town centre but on some of the most challenging economic statistics that are replete throughout mid-Fife.”

Although the hovercraft plans are ambitious, Ian says councillors have “no lack of ambition for the Kirkcaldy area.”

And he adds that Edinburgh council officials want to address the 77,000 vehicles a day using the Queensferry Crossing as part of their climate objectives.

Cross-Forth ferry has cross-party support

Ian says delivering the hovercraft link will require input from Transport Scotland, Forth Ports and Marine Scotland.

“For now a feasibility study is being produced by Fife Council.”

Labour councillor Altany Craik is Fife Council’s economy spokesperson.

He confirmed there was dialogue with City of Edinburgh Council officials to assess opportunities for a cross-Forth link.

Meanwhile, David Torrance, who is SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, supported the project 15 years ago as a local councillor.

And he backs the fresh plans.

“The prospect of a hovercraft link between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh is certainly an exciting proposal.

“When hovercraft trials were conducted in Kirkcaldy back in 2007 the response from the public couldn’t have been more positive.

“It significantly cuts down the travel time from the Kingdom of Fife to Edinburgh and vice versa.

“The increased footfall that it could bring from day-trippers from the other side of the Forth would also bring with it much needed regeneration to Kirkcaldy’s declining high street as thousands of potential new visitors pour off the hovercraft.”