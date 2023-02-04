Could bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Could bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?

By Aileen Robertson
February 4 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 4 2023, 8.34am
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie

Plans for a hovercraft from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy could revive the flagging Fife town, say council bosses.

Labour councillors on both sides of the Forth have teamed up to revive the hovercraft plans.

The idea was previously abandoned when a viable commercial operator failed to materialise.

But Fife Council bosses are working on a feasibility study to consider if it could become a reality this time around.

Could a hovercraft link happen?

Rewind 15 years and the prospect of a hovercraft leaving the shores of Kirkcaldy was creating quite a buzz.

There were even trial hovercraft trips during the summer of 2007. The trial was a roaring success, with 32,000 passengers crossing the Forth between Kirkcaldy and Portobello.

But the plans came to nothing.

Despite this, Kirkcaldy Area Committee’s Labour convener Ian Cameron is buoyant about the fresh bid for a hovercraft link.

Councillor Ian Cameron. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Together with our partners in the City of Edinburgh there is a strong desire to make this happen,” he says.

“Kirkcaldy has the highest proportion of vacant town centre units in Fife.

“The creation of a direct link across the Forth will not only have an immediate impact on our town centre but on some of the most challenging economic statistics that are replete throughout mid-Fife.”

Although the hovercraft plans are ambitious, Ian says councillors have “no lack of ambition for the Kirkcaldy area.”

And he adds that Edinburgh council officials want to address the 77,000 vehicles a day using the Queensferry Crossing as part of their climate objectives.

Cross-Forth ferry has cross-party support

Ian says delivering the hovercraft link will require input from Transport Scotland, Forth Ports and Marine Scotland.

“For now a feasibility study is being produced by Fife Council.”

Labour councillor Altany Craik is Fife Council’s economy spokesperson.

He confirmed there was dialogue with City of Edinburgh Council officials to assess opportunities for a cross-Forth link.

David Torrance MSP on Kirkcaldy High Street. Image: supplied/David Torrance.

Meanwhile, David Torrance, who is SNP MSP for Kirkcaldy, supported the project 15 years ago as a local councillor.

And he backs the fresh plans.

“The prospect of a hovercraft link between Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh is certainly an exciting proposal.

“When hovercraft trials were conducted in Kirkcaldy back in 2007 the response from the public couldn’t have been more positive.

“It significantly cuts down the travel time from the Kingdom of Fife to Edinburgh and vice versa.

“The increased footfall that it could bring from day-trippers from the other side of the Forth would also bring with it much needed regeneration to Kirkcaldy’s declining high street as thousands of potential new visitors pour off the hovercraft.”

