The future is bright after £100,000 refit for Kirkcaldy Ford Centre

With a recent £100,000 investment in the Kirkcaldy site, the future is looking brighter than ever.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

This year alone, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has introduced new systems to enhance customer aftercare and upgraded workshop equipment to improve efficiency. These advancements underscore the Centre’s commitment to delivering top-notch service to every customer.

The Centre has increased its used car stock by over 50 vehicles, bringing the total group stock to an impressive 500 cars. In addition to a larger used car lot, the site now boasts expanded areas for commercial vehicles and new cars, offering customers an unparalleled selection.

To meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has installed new charging points. This move aligns with the industry’s shift towards sustainable transportation and ensures the Centre is ready for the future.

Both the new and used car showrooms have undergone a complete makeover, featuring updated décor, flooring, and furniture. These improvements have created a modern, welcoming environment for customers.

Jamie Brown, Head of Business at Kirkcaldy Ford Centre, commented: “Customers are at the forefront of everything we do, without them we wouldn’t be here. So we are doing everything we can to make sure their car buying and aftersales experience from start to finish and beyond is the best it can be.

At Kirkcaldy Ford Centre we believe in creating a customer for life with every interaction and our professional team are committed to that every day. Creating a friendly and welcoming environment for customers old and new”

Commitment to quality and community at Kirkcaldy Ford Centre

Kirkcaldy Ford Centre’s dedication has not gone unnoticed. For the past three years, it has received Ford’s President’s Award for Outstanding Customer Experience, a testament to its high standards of service.

The revamped showrooms are perfectly suited to showcase Ford’s latest models. Customers can now test drive the All-Electric Explorer and the highly anticipated All-Electric Capri. Early next year, the brand-new Puma Gen-E and E-Transit will also be available.

The commercial vehicle department has expanded, adding a dedicated office for used commercial vehicles. The experienced team takes the time to understand customer needs, ensuring they find the ideal vehicle for their business.

Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has also introduced a comprehensive aftercare package for all used cars, reinforcing their “we’ve got you covered” promise. Every used vehicle undergoes a rigorous 160-point check and comes with 12 months’ MOT, warranty and breakdown cover—providing peace of mind to customers.

The Centre’s commitment extends beyond its own business. Over the past two years, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has donated over £100,000 to local charities and grassroots sports organisations throughout Fife. Supporting the community that supports them remains a core value.

If you’re looking to upgrade your car or van, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre offers a warm welcome and exceptional service. Visit its website or pop into the newly refurbished site at Forth Avenue, Kirkcaldy, to explore the impressive range and experience the difference for yourself.