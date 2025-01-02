The future is bright after £100,000 refit for Kirkcaldy Ford Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Business & Environment Transport

The future is bright after £100,000 refit for Kirkcaldy Ford Centre

Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business, achieving significant growth and success.

In partnership with Kirkcaldy Ford Centre
Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.
Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.

With a recent £100,000 investment in the Kirkcaldy site, the future is looking brighter than ever.

This year alone, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has introduced new systems to enhance customer aftercare and upgraded workshop equipment to improve efficiency. These advancements underscore the Centre’s commitment to delivering top-notch service to every customer.

The Centre has increased its used car stock by over 50 vehicles, bringing the total group stock to an impressive 500 cars. In addition to a larger used car lot, the site now boasts expanded areas for commercial vehicles and new cars, offering customers an unparalleled selection.

To meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has installed new charging points. This move aligns with the industry’s shift towards sustainable transportation and ensures the Centre is ready for the future.

Both the new and used car showrooms have undergone a complete makeover, featuring updated décor, flooring, and furniture. These improvements have created a modern, welcoming environment for customers.

Jamie Brown, Head of Business at Kirkcaldy Ford Centre, commented: “Customers are at the forefront of everything we do, without them we wouldn’t be here. So we are doing everything we can to make sure their car buying and aftersales experience from start to finish and beyond is the best it can be.

At Kirkcaldy Ford Centre we believe in creating a customer for life with every interaction and our professional team are committed to that every day. Creating a friendly and welcoming environment for customers old and new”

Commitment to quality and community at Kirkcaldy Ford Centre

Kirkcaldy Ford Centre’s dedication has not gone unnoticed. For the past three years, it has received Ford’s President’s Award for Outstanding Customer Experience, a testament to its high standards of service.

The revamped showrooms are perfectly suited to showcase Ford’s latest models. Customers can now test drive the All-Electric Explorer and the highly anticipated All-Electric Capri. Early next year, the brand-new Puma Gen-E and E-Transit will also be available.

The commercial vehicle department has expanded, adding a dedicated office for used commercial vehicles. The experienced team takes the time to understand customer needs, ensuring they find the ideal vehicle for their business.

Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has also introduced a comprehensive aftercare package for all used cars, reinforcing their “we’ve got you covered” promise. Every used vehicle undergoes a rigorous 160-point check and comes with 12 months’ MOT, warranty and breakdown cover—providing peace of mind to customers.

The Centre’s commitment extends beyond its own business. Over the past two years, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre has donated over £100,000 to local charities and grassroots sports organisations throughout Fife. Supporting the community that supports them remains a core value.

If you’re looking to upgrade your car or van, Kirkcaldy Ford Centre offers a warm welcome and exceptional service. Visit its website or pop into the newly refurbished site at Forth Avenue, Kirkcaldy, to explore the impressive range and experience the difference for yourself.

More from Transport

Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.
Short trains leaving Fife commuters 'stranded' as 700+ services cancelled in a year
Alan with lorries
Owner of Angus transport firm has no plans to retire at 82
2
Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.
We ranked Stirling's worst roundabouts - do you agree?
Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.
Why has Fife's 'driverless' bus service failed - and will it ever come back?
6
Freuchie and Giffordtown may soon see bus stops reinstated
Axed bus services could be reinstated in two Fife villages
Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.
Community victory as controversial Cupar bus stop cut reversed
Jerry Forde at home near Dunblane.
Dunblane man's gritting anger after ambulance called to his fall on icy footpath
2
Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.
Ember and Flixbus to run Christmas Day services in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Congestion in Dundee
Readers react with fury to £15 a day Dundee driving charge idea
25
Since taking over Kirkcaldy Ford Centre in 2021, family-owned Your Ford Centre has transformed the business.
Fife to lose world's first 'driverless' bus service after Stagecoach announcement
9

Conversation