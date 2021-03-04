Electric car charging firm’s Dundee move sparks 18 new jobs

More than a dozen new jobs are to be created in Dundee as the firm taking on responsibility for the country’s electric car charging sites moves into the city.

SWARCO eVolt will operate the ChargePlace Scotland network from July, taking over from Charge your Car.

Scotland’s public electric vehicle charging network has more than 1,600 points across the country.

The contract is estimated to be worth up to £1.2 million. It is expected to run for a minimum of two years with the option to extend.

The firm will begin its move into the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) on Baldovie Road next month. It is currently headquartered in Austria and the Dundee base will be its first location in Scotland.

The move will create 18 new local jobs.

Scottish Government invests £32 million since 2011

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said the appointment is an important step in Scotland’s plan for carbon neutrality.

He said: “The development of EV infrastructure in our communities brings economic benefits right across Scotland – and it’s good to see that this contract with SWARCO will bring new jobs to Dundee at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc – Scotland’s hub for net-zero innovation.

“I’m proud of what ChargePlace Scotland has grown to become. We have invested almost £32 million since 2011 to establish a comprehensive publicly available electric vehicle charging network across Scotland.

“It’s expanded immensely from 55 charge points in 2013 to now over 1,600 through Scottish Government investment – with the data showing that outside of London, Scotland is way ahead of the rest of the UK in the provision of public charge points.

“We remain focussed on accelerating the provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure and ensuring that Scotland is at the forefront of markets for zero emission mobility – both through public and increasingly private routes.

“But key to the uptake of electric vehicles is reliable charging infrastructure that people can count on. I’m confident that SWARCO eVolt will meet our vision for the ChargePlace Scotland network over the coming years.”

‘Total confidence’ for electric vehicle owners

Justin Meyer, managing director for SWARCO eVolt said they aimed to make the service as reliable as possible.

He said: “Our charging technology has become the watchword for reliability and performance in a world that demands certainty, and our approach to smart charging through our e.Connect software solution will be at the heart of the ambition to build a truly world-class network.

“SWARCO’s key focus will be on service delivery and maximum uptime. EV drivers will need to have total confidence in the network to keep them on the road, and it is with this in mind that we will be developing the gold standard in service for the driver community.

“The Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, set up as a location for companies that are leading the way in sustainable mobility and decarbonisation, is the perfect location for our new offices, and we look forward to providing more employment opportunities for local communities.”

Move creates economic growth for the region

Greig Coull, CEO of MSIP, welcomed the news that the electric car charging firm would bring jobs to Dundee.

He said: “It’s great news that Swarco has chosen to locate at MSIP. Job creation is our top priority and the new jobs that Swarco will bring to MSIP and Dundee are welcomed.

“This is the first of several new companies that we look to welcome to the Innovation Parc this year, creating economic growth and opportunities for the region.

“I believe Swarco will compliment those that have already chosen to locate here well, and its decision to locate at MSIP is the start of what I anticipate to be an exciting journey for them and us.”

The news comes as business from across Scotland have outlined their ideas on how to help the country become carbon neutral.

The firms are taking part on the MSIP Accelerator, which was launched last year by MSIP.

MSIP is a joint venture between Dundee City Council, Michelin and Scottish Enterprise. It appointed Elevator to deliver the programme with an aim to support Scotland’s net zero carbon ambitions.

The virtual conference, hosted by Bob Andrew, Elevator’s MSIP accelerator manager, saw eight companies present their products, prototypes or investor ready solutions focused on sustainable mobility, clean transport and low carbon energy.

