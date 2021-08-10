Environmentally-friendly distribution deal for Angus distillery

An Angus distillery has signed a deal with a leading environmentally-friendly distribution firm.

Arbikie Distillery will distribute its pea-based Nàdar spirits range using EcoSpirits, which aims to eliminate between 70 and 90% of CO2 associated with packaging and distribution of spirits.

It is estimated that by working with EcoSpirits, Arbikie can further improve their carbon saving by a minimum of 550g carbon per bottle.

‘At the vanguard of a global movement’

The distillery, which uses crops grown on the family farm, is run by brothers Iain, John, Sandy and David Stirling.

They are delighted with the deal with EcoSpirits, which they hope will cut down the amount of waste produced by hotels, bars and restaurants.

John Stirling said: “We are in an ideal position to grow and distil our family of sustainable spirits.

“Sustainable products, particularly in the area of food and drink, are undoubtedly the future.

“They will be the major economic driving force in years to come, not just in Scotland, but across the world.

“We are fortunate to have such a wonderful environment from which we can produce the highest quality of spirits.

“We are proud to play a part at the vanguard of what is becoming a global movement.”

Iain Stirling added: “This technology will lead to a major reduction in waste produced by bars, restaurants and hotels.

“Having less glass and cardboard in landfills means consumers can do their part by drinking ‘green’ and feeling good.”

‘No better fit’ than Arbikie

Arbikie brand manager Gareth Jones said: “Sustainability is a puzzle that is always up for improvement.

“At Arbikie we are aiming to become one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries through our single-estate approach.

“We can’t do it alone and our partnership with EcoSpirits is another step in that journey.”

EcoSpirits chief executive Paul Gabie said: “EcoSpirits looks to partner with those spirits producers who are leading the way in sustainability and innovation.

“There is almost no better fit than the Arbikie Distillery and the climate-positive range of Nàdar Spirits.

“We are thrilled to welcome them as the latest brand partner available through the EcoSpirits closed loop service.”

The partnership is the latest deal for the Lunan Bay distillery, which has already secured distribution deals in North America and Asia this year.

The Angus distillery’s customers include The Savoy, Four Seasons, Gleneagles, Whole Foods, Harrods, The Ritz and Harvey Nichols.