Angus distillery’s two international deals in two months for unique whisky

Trade deals are a hot topic at the moment – perhaps the Government should ask an Angus distillery for some advice.

Arbikie has announced its second international deal in as many months.

Just a few weeks after securing a North American distribution deal, the Lunan Bay distillery is heading to Asia.

Arbikie Distillery has signed a deal to bring a new product to Singapore.

Spun Spirits will distribute its 1794 expression of Highland Rye, the world’s only rye Scotch whisky.

Global expansion

Director Iain Stirling said: “We have been working very hard to expand globally and this new deal is a good start for us in the booming Asian whisky market.

“It’s a very exciting time at Arbikie as we look for further expansion elsewhere in Asia and the Middle East.”

When the distillery launched its first, limited-edition Highland Rye in 2018 it was the first time rye Scotch had been produced in more than a century.

Arbikie’s 1794 Highland Rye has been matured in American oak casks.

400 years of farming

The Stirling family has been farming for more than 400 years. The brothers believe they are well-placed to capitalise on rising demand for provenance-focused luxury spirits.

They use the existing crops on their farm and by growing new crops create full traceability in their products.

In addition to the rye whisky, the family’s distillery also boasts the world’s only climate-positive gin and vodka, Nadar, which is said to remove around 3lb 5oz of carbon per bottle.

Arbikie has been exporting to the eastern seaboard of the US for just over a year.

The firm’s customers include The Savoy, Four Seasons, Gleneagles, Whole Foods, Harrods, The Ritz and Harvey Nichols.